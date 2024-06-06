Police ask for sightings of missing man Hirender Chandel

Te Pāti Māori calls allegations 'baseless', Auckland is leading the decline in housing and dangerous building notice extended by one month after man rips it up.

Auckland police are asking the public for sightings or information about missing man Hirender Chandel.

Chandel, 36, was last seen last Friday. He was wearing a red beanie, a dark-coloured hoodie with an Adidas logo and black track pants with “5″ printed on the left thigh.

Auckland police are asking the public for sightings or information about missing man Hirender Chandel. Photo / New Zealand Police

Chandel was last seen wearing a red beanie, a dark-coloured hoodie with an Adidas logo and black track pants with "5" printed on the left thigh. Photo / New Zealand Police

Police believed Chandel could be in Māngere, Papatoetoe, Ōtara, or anywhere else in Auckland.

“We are keeping an open mind on his whereabouts,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police have asked anybody who saw Chandel to phone 111 as soon as possible. Anyone with information on his whereabouts have been asked to phone 105 and quote file number 240531/1198.







