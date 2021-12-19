Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

Wined down for the holidays: 6 unique wine experiences

4 minutes to read
Discover six tempting wine experiences to keep your glass topped up well into the new year. Photo / 123rf

Discover six tempting wine experiences to keep your glass topped up well into the new year. Photo / 123rf

NZ Herald

You know what they say, the Christmas period 'tis the season to eat, drink and be merry'. And it must be true because it's printed on the platter plates you're munching festive nuts off -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.