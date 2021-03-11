Where the Travel Guides went in Marlborough: pottery, vines and biplanes

Travel Guides were offered a window into 5-star luxury at the Bay of Many Coves, Queen Charlotte Sound. Photo / Supplied

The latest series of Travel Guides has given the travel show a distinctly Kiwi twist, seeing ordinary New Zealanders take the country's top attractions for a road test.

In the latest episode the Guides were sent to drink in the scenic surroundings of the Marlborough region. As a world-famous appellation for Sauvignon Blanc, the New Zealand reviewers were treated to some top tipples and experienced both the seafood and the crystal-clear waterways from where it comes. They were even thrown the challenge of DIY pottery.

Cougar Line: Boat trips are all part of the experience on the Marlborough Sounds. Photo / Supplied

If you were inspired by the Travel Guides, we've put together a list of where they went, what they ate and how they got there – so you can too.

WHERE THEY STAYED

Bay Of Many Coves Resort

Nestled on the shores of Queen Charlotte Sound, the five-star retreat is a top end experience. On the side of the Queen Charlotte track and Marlborough bush, it's an oasis of luxury.

bayofmanycoves.co.nz

Marlborough and Queen Charlotte Sound are winners for outdoorsy holidays. MarlboroughNZ

HOW THEY GOT AROUND

Cougar Line Water Transfers

The Picton-based ferry transfers run a network of boats around Tōtaranui. Operating a regular timetable to Grove Arm or Queen Charlotte Sound, Cougar also runs day cruise and private water taxis – to help you navigate the waterways and its many secluded beaches.

cougarline.co.nz

WHAT THEY DID

Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre

The Omaka Aerodrome is home to some ace exhibitions of First and Second World War airplanes. If you want to take things up a level, visitors can book a joy ride a Boeing Stearman biplane. The site also hosts an annual airshow, scheduled early September.

omaka.org.nz

Essons Valley Pottery Lessons

At a studio BnB Sara Scott is a world-renowned potter and Vice President of Ceramics New Zealand. A retired teacher, Scott has turned her hand to instructing students on the pottery wheel. With workshop packages that include stay on site at the BnB, Scott's ceramics camp will have you up to speed in no time.

essonsvalley.co.nz/pottery

The Queen Charlotte track is a traipse through regenerative forest. Photo / Supplied

Eco World Aquarium

While animal attractions can be problematic, and aquariums not the most PC of destinations, Eco World Rehabilitation Centre is a unique specimen. Not keen on keeping creatures captive, they can't wait to release their exhibits – such as the blue penguins of the Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release programme. See the penguins and other species as Eco World helps them get back on their feet.

ecoworldnz.co.nz

Free-wheeling through vineyards with Explore Marlborough. Photo / Supplied

WHERE THEY ATE/DRANK

Explore Marlborough Wine Tours

Who knew that bikes and wine made for such a happy pairing? These wine tours are on to a winner. With a choice of self-directed or guided wine tours, Explore offers the opportunity to get in the saddle with a sommelier who will pick out the perfect route to suit your palette.

exploremarlborough.co.nz