Where Travel Guides New Zealand went in Southland

The latest series of Travel Guides has given the travel show a distinctly Kiwi twist, seeing ordinary New Zealanders take the country's top attractions for a road test.
Last night's episode saw the Travel Guides at the very southern tip of the 'Land of the Long White Cloud'.
Southland is full of rugged coastlines and New Zealand's really wild places. More recently it has become a Mecca for motorists and bike enthusiasts. As the jumping-off point for Rakiura Stewart Island, a trip to Bluff and the Foveaux Strait is an experience every New Zealander needs to do – at least once.
Inspired by the Travel Guides? Here where they went, what they did and where they ate, and you can too.
WHAT THEY DID
Motorcycle Mecca
For all things two-wheeled, Motorcycle Mecca is the leader of the pack. Just across the road from E Hayes and Sons and Burt Munro's record-breaking bike – the museum is also a mustering point for the annual Burt Munro Challenge.
motorcyclemecca.nz
Bill Richardson Transport World
New Zealand's premiere collection of motoring memorabilia with a fleet 300 vintage vehicles– this is a world-class museum, worthy of its own road trip.
transportworld.nz
Dig This Invercargill
Big toys, big fun. Connected to the Transport World museum, Dig This is a more hands-on experience. The centre lets visitors get behind the controls of a 10-tonne bulldozer or excavator.
digthisinvercargill.nz
Stewart Island Electric Bikes
They may not be the World's Fastest Indians but these electric-bikes are a great way to get around the Rakiura roads. Burt Munro would approve.
landsea.co.nz
Beaks and Feathers
Stewart Island is prime kiwi spotting territory. However if you want to boost your chances of seeing illusive birds and find your way to some really wild spots, Beaks and Feathers offer guided walks and night tours.
beaksandfeathers.co.nz
Shark Experience, Bluff
Shark Experience brings you as close as you'll ever want to get to Great White sharks. Crossing the Foveaux Strait you may not realise that Southland's largest and most fearsome wildlife is found beneath the waves.
sharkexperience.co.nz
Rakiura Jade
On the Oban harbour front Dave Goodin carries on the deep tradition of carving pounamu greenstone at Rakiura Jade.
rakiurajade.co.nz
WHERE THEY ATE/DRANK
Oyster Cove Restaurant and Bar
Bluff Oysters – as fresh as they come – and panoramic views from Stirling Point. Conveniently close to THAT famous yellow road sign at the end of New Zealand.
oystercove.co.nz
Waikiwi Tavern
A classic Kiwi pub at the edge of Invercargill's rural plains.
waikiwitavern.co.nz
HOW THEY GOT THERE
Stewart Island is either a short and bracing ride from Bluff on the Stewart Island Ferry – and experience in itself – or short plane hop via Stewart Island Flights.
WHERE THEY STAYED
South Sea Hotel
The original Stewart Island hotel and the face of Oban's harbour front. The South Sea Hotel has been the launch and finish point for many a Rakiura bushwalk adventure.
southseahotel.co.nz
