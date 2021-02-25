Where Travel Guides New Zealand went in Southland

The latest series of Travel Guides has given the travel show a distinctly Kiwi twist, seeing ordinary New Zealanders take the country's top attractions for a road test.

Last night's episode saw the Travel Guides at the very southern tip of the 'Land of the Long White Cloud'.

Southland is full of rugged coastlines and New Zealand's really wild places. More recently it has become a Mecca for motorists and bike enthusiasts. As the jumping-off point for Rakiura Stewart Island, a trip to Bluff and the Foveaux Strait is an experience every New Zealander needs to do – at least once.

Inspired by the Travel Guides? Here where they went, what they did and where they ate, and you can too.

Leader of the pack: Transport World and Motorcycle Mecca merit a South Island roadie. Photo / Great South

WHAT THEY DID

Motorcycle Mecca

For all things two-wheeled, Motorcycle Mecca is the leader of the pack. Just across the road from E Hayes and Sons and Burt Munro's record-breaking bike – the museum is also a mustering point for the annual Burt Munro Challenge.

motorcyclemecca.nz

Bill Richardson Transport World

New Zealand's premiere collection of motoring memorabilia with a fleet 300 vintage vehicles– this is a world-class museum, worthy of its own road trip.

transportworld.nz

Southland's attractions gave TVNZ's Travel Guides a lot to chew on: Shark Experience, Bluff. Photo / Clinton Duffy

Dig This Invercargill

Big toys, big fun. Connected to the Transport World museum, Dig This is a more hands-on experience. The centre lets visitors get behind the controls of a 10-tonne bulldozer or excavator.

digthisinvercargill.nz

Stewart Island Electric Bikes

They may not be the World's Fastest Indians but these electric-bikes are a great way to get around the Rakiura roads. Burt Munro would approve.

landsea.co.nz

Soutland is the jumping off sport for Rakiura's wilderness. Photo / Great South

Beaks and Feathers

Stewart Island is prime kiwi spotting territory. However if you want to boost your chances of seeing illusive birds and find your way to some really wild spots, Beaks and Feathers offer guided walks and night tours.

beaksandfeathers.co.nz

Shark Experience, Bluff

Shark Experience brings you as close as you'll ever want to get to Great White sharks. Crossing the Foveaux Strait you may not realise that Southland's largest and most fearsome wildlife is found beneath the waves.

sharkexperience.co.nz

Rakiura Jade

On the Oban harbour front Dave Goodin carries on the deep tradition of carving pounamu greenstone at Rakiura Jade.

rakiurajade.co.nz

Spot a New Zealand Icon on Rakiura: A Stewart Island Kiwi. Photo / Great South

WHERE THEY ATE/DRANK

Oyster Cove Restaurant and Bar

Bluff Oysters – as fresh as they come – and panoramic views from Stirling Point. Conveniently close to THAT famous yellow road sign at the end of New Zealand.

oystercove.co.nz

Waikiwi Tavern

A classic Kiwi pub at the edge of Invercargill's rural plains.

waikiwitavern.co.nz

Half Moon Bay: Jumping off point for Rakiura adventures. Photo / Great South

HOW THEY GOT THERE

Stewart Island is either a short and bracing ride from Bluff on the Stewart Island Ferry – and experience in itself – or short plane hop via Stewart Island Flights.

WHERE THEY STAYED

South Sea Hotel

The original Stewart Island hotel and the face of Oban's harbour front. The South Sea Hotel has been the launch and finish point for many a Rakiura bushwalk adventure.

southseahotel.co.nz