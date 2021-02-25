Find balance on a surfing wellness retreat and New Zealand's best travel deals

West Coast ocean surfing, combined with daily yoga sessions. Photo / Bazi's Surf School and Hostel

Find balance on a wellenss surf retreat

Stunning West Coast ocean surfing, combined with daily yoga sessions are part of the package in a five-night stay at Bazil's Hostel and Surf School in Westport. Priced from $450pp for five nights and five days, you can upgrade from hostel-style accommodation to a private room with an en suite for an extra $150 for the stay. The package includes a surfing lesson, coaching and tips in the water, five yoga lessons, unlimited surfboard and wetsuit use, Continental breakfasts and unlimited Wi-Fi. A threenight option has three yoga classes and a surfing lesson for $350 and the upgrade is an extra $100.

Contact: Bazil's Hostel and Surf School, (03) 789 6410 or bazils.com/specials-westport

Dunedin with distinction

Experience Dunedin's quirky vibe while staying at the stylish Distinction Dunedin Hotel for two nights inaStudio Room, including daily breakfasts—though a free upgrade to a One Bedroom Suite is on the cards. Book by March 1 forthe 50 per cent saving on a twin-share room, priced from $215pp. You can tour Larnach Castle or Speights Brewery. Travel by April 30.

hot.co.nz/distinction hot.co.nz/distinction

Journeys end at the Shire

Venture into the world of Hobbits and a certain infamous, white-haired wizard, with a guided tour of Hobbiton. Waikato's Hobbiton Shire continues to delight visitors. Anew discounted Family Pass is available until June 30, priced at $225 for two adults and two children. Children 8 are free.

Contact: Hobbiton, (07) 888 1505 or check out hobbitontours.com



Freefall vertigo free in Queenstown

Thrill-seekers who want to add skydiving to their wishlist can stop waiting for the right weather. Queenstown now has an iFly Indoor Skydive experience, which is part ofathree-night holiday package, staying in a Deluxe Room at the four-star Heritage Queenstown. Priced from $325pp, double share, this trip is available for travel between May1and June 30. Book by March 2. Airfares are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Te Anau to Manapouri in a rush

Fiordland is serene and majestic but Kiwis can see it like never before—by an exhilarating jet boatride from Te Anau to Lake Manapouri. This experience, combined with a three-night stay in a Deluxe Room at the four-star Distinction Luxmore Hotel, is priced from $409pp, double-share. Book by March 2 and travel between May 1 and June 30. Airfares are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz



