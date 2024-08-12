An Air New Zealand pilot has revealed why crew always open aircraft doors a specific way after landing at an airport.
Once a plane lands and pulls up to the gate, most travellers are likely focused on gathering their belongings and preparing to disembark.
If you pay attention to the crew and aircraft doors you’ll notice the crew always open the doors the exact same way, according to Captain David Morgan, the chief pilot and chief operational integrity and safety officer at Air New Zealand.
Crew on board arm and disarm a door during the journey but it will always be groundcrew who open the aircraft door when it arrives at an airport.
“You may notice that we always open our doors from the outside,” Captain Morgan said during a tour of the airline’s new Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainer (CEET) device.