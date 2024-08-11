To see your personalised Airpoints dashboard, log into the Air New Zealand website, click on your profile icon in the top right corner of the homage and select ‘Your Airpoints’ from the dropdown menu.

Here, travellers can manage their accounts, view benefits, and keep track of Airpoints™ activity.

An example of the new dashboard on desktop.

2. You can share your Airpoints™ with more people

Previously, members could only share their Airpoints with four people across two home addresses. Now, a ‘Shairpoints’ account can have 10 members from different households, as long as they reside within Aotearoa.

This allows people to pool Airpoints Dollars with a wider circle, making group trips easier.

3. Tier Reviews are becoming simpler

Elite, Gold or Silver members previously had a tier review date and a separate end-of-membership year date. Now, there will be just one date; your tier end date.

This makes it easier to track membership status and understand when benefits are up for renewal. If you maintain your tier, the new membership year begins immediately and you can enjoy the benefits rather than wait several weeks for the membership to restart.

Tier upgrades can happen whenever you earn enough Status Points and benefits will be available one day after reaching the new tier.

4. Kiwibank Airpoints Dollars Top-Up

Air New Zealand has temporarily removed members’ ability to top up Airpoints dollars online using a Kiwibank Airpoints earning credit card.

While the online functionality is unavailable, members can top up Airpoints Dollars by contacting the airline. This will take between two and four days.

Members will continue to automatically earn Airpoints Dollars on eligible purchases made using the Kiwibank Airpoints earning credit card.

Air New Zealand chief digital officer Nikhil Ravishankar said the airline was 'thrilled' to share the updates. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand chief digital officer Nikhil Ravishankar said the airline is excited to unveil the first of “many” improvements to the Airpoints programme.

“Our customers have told us what they love about the Airpoints programme, but we’ve also heard that we need to make some changes.

“What does not change is that our Airpoints programme will remain transparent and member-centric, with our members being able to redeem their Airpoints Dollars™ across all Air New Zealand flights and our Airpoints Store.”

Members will reportedly have “more earning power” over the next 12 months as the airline adds more partners, more rewards and a new tier.

“We’re not slowing down, we’re committed to creating an even more rewarding travel experience for our members, so watch this space.”