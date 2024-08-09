But the nostalgic references to the iconic toy don’t stop there.

Watch movies with your friends in Polly's living room. Photo / Airbnb

Guests will delight at the Polly Pocket house, which mimics the shape of the iconic compact clam and is designed with a colourful 90s theme.

Upon entering Polly’s world through the lilac stairs, guests will be immersed in a superbly detailed replica of her iconic compact, starting with the living room, where guests can watch movies while lounging across Polly’s pull-out couch.

Fans can also relive their childhood by exploring Polly’s vanity and closet, where they can try Polly’s nostalgic hair and nail accessories, iconic throwback outfits, and make charm bracelets.

Play dress up and try on Polly's signature looks. Photo / Airbnb

Later, guests can make their own snacks using the big retro fridge located in Polly’s candy-coloured kitchen.

Prepare your 90s themed snacks at Polly's colourful kitchen. Photo / Airbnb

For added fun, sleep in the life-sized Action Park Tent, located on the grounds of the Polly Pocket house, just steps from the front door.

Guests can opt to sleep in the life-sized Action Park tent near the house. Photo / Airbnb

This unique experience is a dream come true for 90s kids, and fans can book a one-night stay starting from August 21 at 6am Pacific Time at airbnb.com/pollypocket through August 28 (booking requests close at 1159pm Pacific Time).

For those unable to book this idyllic stay of plastic fantastic proportions, a daytime adventure will also be available from September 16 until October 6, with 21 experiences available for up to 12 guests. Bookings for the daytime tours is also available from August 21 at airbnb.com/pollypocketplaydate.

Airbnb continues to make iconic replicas of the houses we all know and love from pop culture of days gone by.

In June 2023, Airbnb teamed up with Mattel to open the iconic all-pink Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse. The toy-inspired mansion featured an outdoor disco dance floor, an infinity pool, and guests were lucky enough to take home a set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards.

Airbnb has had difficulty keeping Barbie's pink Malibu Dreamhouse under wraps. Photo / Klare Siciliano

Airbnb also continues to evoke guest nostalgia with collaborations with Disney and Pixar, creating life-sized replicas of The Incredibles, Up, Inside Out 2 and more.

The replicas easily unlock core memories as guests staying over can immerse themselves with the fixtures in each home, such as a 1:1 consultation with Edna Mode’s team of expert designers in The Incredibles home, a thrilling stay at Carl and Russell’s house with 8000 balloons, and an experience with Inside Out’s control centre.

Pixar's iconic Up balloon home is now up for rent in Airbnb. Photo / Airbnb

