Polly Pocket's 90s compact home can be booked through Airbnb. Photo / Airbnb
Are you ready for a rush of 90s nostalgia? Take a look inside this life-sized Polly Pocket house.
In celebration of Polly Pocket’s 35th birthday, Mattel has teamed up with Airbnb to offer fans an extraordinary experience—a life-sized version of the iconic 90s collector toy.
Touting a “90s Slumber Party Fun” concept, Polly invites guests to explore her vintage-inspired, two-story pad in Littleton, Massachusetts. The house features life-sized furniture, vibrant interiors, a starry night bed and nostalgic surprises for those lucky enough to stay.
At just US$89 ($150) per person, fans can request to book one of three exclusive one-night stays from September 12-14, accommodating up to four guests.
Upon entering Polly’s world through the lilac stairs, guests will be immersed in a superbly detailed replica of her iconic compact, starting with the living room, where guests can watch movies while lounging across Polly’s pull-out couch.
Fans can also relive their childhood by exploring Polly’s vanity and closet, where they can try Polly’s nostalgic hair and nail accessories, iconic throwback outfits, and make charm bracelets.
Later, guests can make their own snacks using the big retro fridge located in Polly’s candy-coloured kitchen.
For added fun, sleep in the life-sized Action Park Tent, located on the grounds of the Polly Pocket house, just steps from the front door.
This unique experience is a dream come true for 90s kids, and fans can book a one-night stay starting from August 21 at 6am Pacific Time at airbnb.com/pollypocket through August 28 (booking requests close at 1159pm Pacific Time).
For those unable to book this idyllic stay of plastic fantastic proportions, a daytime adventure will also be available from September 16 until October 6, with 21 experiences available for up to 12 guests. Bookings for the daytime tours is also available from August 21 at airbnb.com/pollypocketplaydate.
Airbnb continues to make iconic replicas of the houses we all know and love from pop culture of days gone by.
In June 2023, Airbnb teamed up with Mattel to open the iconic all-pink Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse. The toy-inspired mansion featured an outdoor disco dance floor, an infinity pool, and guests were lucky enough to take home a set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards.
Airbnb also continues to evoke guest nostalgia with collaborations with Disney and Pixar, creating life-sized replicas of The Incredibles, Up, Inside Out 2 and more.
The replicas easily unlock core memories as guests staying over can immerse themselves with the fixtures in each home, such as a 1:1 consultation with Edna Mode’s team of expert designers in The Incredibles home, a thrilling stay at Carl and Russell’s house with 8000 balloons, and an experience with Inside Out’s control centre.