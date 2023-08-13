Travellers track down the host of their 'fake' AirBnB. Video / @sbelanger

As many people feel a financial pinch when buying groceries, it’s no surprise one Airbnb cleaner’s hack for spending less at the supermarket has gone viral.

A series of videos by a TikTok user and cleaner who goes by the name Dee have gained almost 20 million views, as she shows viewers how she cuts her supermarket bill.

The trick? Making the most of food items left behind by guests.

“Let’s see what they’ve left us today,” she says in one video, as she walks straight to the fridge.

In a single Airbnb, Dee can collect dozens of unopened grocery items, from treats such as soft drinks, alcohol and icecream to more basic items such as eggs, vegetables, bread, almond milk or fruit.

As one can imagine, the items quickly add up with regard to their worth. During one video, Dee reveals three bulk boxes of unopened burger patties, which she said cost $50 each.

A haul like this isn’t unusual for Dee. In fact, guests leaving a treasure trove of items behind is so common, she created a TikTok series of all the videos of her finds.

The items have not been purchased for the cleaner - rather, guests tend to overestimate how much food, drink or cleaning products they will need during a stay, and choose to leave them behind after leaving the Airbnb.

Dee said it’s one of the ‘perks’ of her job as a cleaner, and she often titles her videos “things I don’t have to buy as an Airbnb cleaner”.

Most of the videos are viewed hundreds of thousands of times and receive many comments. Often, people comment to express envy and surprise at how much people leave behind.

According to some comments, Airbnb hosts will sometimes demand people throw away all items or be hit with a fee.

“In Florida, they gave me instructions to throw everything away,” one person wrote, adding that they felt bad about the wasted food but didn’t want to pay a $210 fee.

“Every Airbnb we’ve been to will charge us if we leave anything behind,” a second person wrote.

In response, Dee said it was worth checking with the host.

“Always check with the owner before leaving things, just because they all have different checkout instructions,” she wrote.

Others said they would consider working as an Airbnb cleaner simply for the perk of free food and drinks.

“I’m about start cleaning Airbnbs on the side just for free groceries!” one person commented, while another agreed they would “seriously do this to save on groceries”.

“I think I’m in the wrong business,” one joked.

Many expressed surprise that, given the cost of food, people would leave so much behind.

“If I spend money on something, I’m taking it with me,” one person wrote.

One had a humorous suggestion for why people bought so much and then didn’t use it.

“I feel like these people buy brunch ingredients with the hope they’ll make it, and then hangover is so bad they just leave it,” they wrote.

Dee isn’t the first person to reveal the number of items Airbnb guests leave behind.

Giullianna Liza regularly posts videos on TikTok of the items people leave behind at her Airbnb properties.

However, last month, she received more than a few food items. In a video, she showed people a brand-new designer handbag a guest had left on one of the beds.

In a later video, she revealed why she wouldn’t be returning it to the guest.