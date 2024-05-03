Pixar's iconic 'Up' balloon home is now up for rent in Airbnb. Photo / Airbnb

Good news for Pixar fans - you can now book a stay in a real-life version of the Up house. And yes, it floats.

Pixar fans, prepare for nostalgia (and tears) to hit because Carl and Ellie’s balloon home is not in Paradise Falls anymore - it’s in New Mexico, United States.

Airbnb has introduced Icons, a new category of extraordinary experiences at the most iconic homes in music, film, television, art, sport, and more. Part of the first 11 Icons is the beloved ‘Up’ house, and guests are invited to share the adventure with Carl and Ellie in a real-life replica of the house.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO, Brian Chesky, joins the excitement of fans and shares, “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”

The real-life balloon house doesn’t miss a detail, from the nostalgic interior to the tear-jerking armchairs of its owners. And yes, the 8000 balloons are here to take you to the skies too.

The well-loved retired balloon salesman and Pixar superstar, Carl Fredricksen, hosts the Airbnb listing and invites adventurers to book their home, “I don’t always like visitors, but I guess it’s pretty nice to have them now that it’s just me and Dug. So, come stay in my cosy home I made with my dear Ellie.”

True to its on-screen counterpart, the house is a charming yellow-painted wood structure with a vast number of colourful balloons rising above it. While the replica doesn’t have the magic to float solely with the help of balloons, it’s suspended beneath a towering crane, offering guests a thrilling and unforgettable experience.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience is part of the 15th anniversary of the film, and adventurers from around the world are invited to apply for a night stay until May 13, but only 4000 guests will be chosen. The re-created house is located in Abiquiu, New Mexico, and accommodates up to four guests, who will be treated to an immersive stay inspired by the film.

Guests will be treated as Junior Wilderness Explorers, like Carl’s young friend Russell, and will embark on mini adventures to collect badges throughout their stay. They will be tasked with completing chores such as collecting the post and ‘minding the house’, adding to the authenticity of the experience.

More importantly, Carl invites guests to share the spirit of adventure, just like his amazing wife Ellie.

“My greatest adventures have happened here, and I learned that the best ones are always with someone you love, so bring your pals to kickstart your very own Adventure Book and watch as my house drifts off before you depart.”

Airbnb’s first 11 Icons also include Marvel’s X-men-inspired X-Mansion, the Ferrari Museum, a VIP hangout with Kevin Hart, and another Pixar classic set: Inside Out 2′s Headquarters.

