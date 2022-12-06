The one-and-only Hobbiton from The Lord of the Rings is now on Airbnb for a limited time. Photo / File

Many travellers will have visited the original Hobbiton™Movie Set for a behind-the-scenes tour, but no one has ever spent the night at the iconic Waikato location, until now.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Airbnb is offering a few lucky fans the chance to spend a night at the original Hobbiton™Movie Set.

However, you shall not pass...unless you’re one of a few winners.

On December 14, people are invited to register for a chance to win one of just three overnight stays.

Guests can also visit The Mill House during their stay. Photo / Supplied

Winners will not only get to stay on site but have access to several locations featured in the movie franchises like the Hobbit Holes, The Millhouse and The Green Dragon Inn, and include experiences like a private tour of the movie set, and evening banquet in The Green Dragon Inn.

The 2,500-acre working farm in Waikato caught the attention of Sir Peter Jackson’s movie scouts more than two decades ago. Today, Russell Alexander said he was excited to offer guests a chance to live like Bilbo Baggins and stay the night.

“We’ve welcomed millions of passionate fans to Hobbiton Movie Set, but never before has anyone had the opportunity to spend a night in Middle-earth,” Host Russell Alexander said. “I am delighted to share the beauty of my family’s farm and pleased to be hosting this iconic location on Airbnb for fans from around the world.”

There are three individual two-night stays up for grabs, each with a four-guest limit. Even better, it will only cost you $10 per night, as a nod to the 10th anniversary, courtesy of Airbnb.

Guests can stay in a cosy Hobbit Hole courtesy of Airbnb. Photo / Supplied

Guests will have to follow the rules, written in Hobbiton style by Airbnb.

Unexpected parties and pets are banned, while straying far at night is discouraged, “thanks to multiple troll sightings of late”. Magical rings and other valuables are allowed but are the guests’ responsibility, while “pony parking” is provided at The Green Dragon Inn.

On Wednesday, December 14 from 10am prospective guests can request to book one of three overnight stays at airbnb.com/hobbiton. The two-night stays will take place on March 2, March 9 and March 16, 2023.

Applicants must be over 18 years old, have an Airbnb profile and have a history of positive reviews.

The properly will be listed for a limited time to selected guests. Photo / Supplied

Airbnb country manager for Australia and New Zealand Susan Wheeldon said they were thrilled to be offering the exclusive experience.

“We are delighted to partner with Hobbiton Movie Set to give fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit an opportunity to experience Middle-earth like never before,” she said.