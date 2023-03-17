Hollywood hot spots: Famous TV and film spots found on Airbnb

On December 14, people are invited to register for a chance to win one of just three overnight stays in Hobbiton. Video / NZ Herald

On December 14, people are invited to register for a chance to win one of just three overnight stays in Hobbiton. Video / NZ Herald

Usually, in the quest to tour famous locations from film and television, you’ll look to board a tour bus, tour the studio soundstages or hire a local expert guide.

With the explosion of holiday home renting, there’s a more unorthodox way to see famous sites, with a whole lot more access and immersion. These spots have all been made available through Airbnb and could make for the ultimate fan holiday.

Ted Lasso’s local pub

In the beloved TV show Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond fans, players and coaches often congregate at the local pub, The Crown & Anchor. The lovable bar owner, Mae, is a die-hard supporter of the football club, who keeps her community united with generous hospitality, poignant advice and pints.

To celebrate the return of the show’s third season, Annette Badland, who plays fan-favourite Mae, will be hosting three stays for travellers keen to see the TV pub in real life. The bar is actually called The Prince’s Head and will be open to guests for three nights in October, where they’ll be able to experience life at Ted’s local. The stay will allow guests to enjoy darts, football, karaoke and “garbage water” (Ted’s interpretation of tea) while sitting in the coach’s usual spot.

Ted Lasso's local pub. Photo / Henry Woide

The lavish Palais Garnier

Earlier this year, fans of the Phantom of the Opera were treated to a luxurious stay at the Palais Garnier, to celebrate the return of the show to the theatre stage. It was the very first time that guests could stay in the Parisian opera house, being welcomed into the lavish ‘Box of Honour’ for a short stay. Véronique Leroux, the great-granddaughter of the novelist who created the character, was the host of the occasion, upping the immersion for those passionate fans.

Tony Stark’s lakeside cabin

When we meet up with Tony Stark in Endgame after the events of Infinity War, he’s retreated to an off-the-grid cabin, trying to live a life with his family away from world-ending events. That cabin, which is gorgeously rustic, full of cosy plaid blankets, warm-toned wood, and a tall brick chimney, is open to travellers - not just those that are semi-retired superheroes.

This is THE Tony Stark cabin. Photo / Supplied, Airbnb

Shoshanna’s apartment from Girls

TV show apartments are some of the most sought-after spaces for fans - they become very comforting after they’ve been on screens for season after season. Unfortunately, it’s not often that these apartments are anything more than sound stages designed for prime filming conditions. Though in a rare instance, one of the most eye-catching Girls apartments is available for a visit. In the fifth season of the show, Shoshanna, played by Zosia Mamet, leaves New York for Tokyo and stays in a brightly coloured, cartoonish apartment that was beloved by fans for its architecture.

The house an 108-year-old vampire sometimes visits

When Bella Swan is forced to move out to Forks, Washington, to live with her dad Charlie, she actually went to St. Helens Oregon. That’s the actual location of the 1930s home that served as the filming location for Twilight and the spot that is available for bookings on Airbnb. The owners have gone the extra mile in this instance, making up both Team Edward and Team Jacob rooms for guests who feels passionately about one particular camp. It’s worth noting that this spot is booked out for the next two years, so it might be a while before any other guests can live out their small-town vampire fantasies.

Photo / Supplied



