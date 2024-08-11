Launched on August 12, 2012, by Canadian film-maker Patricia Sims and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation of Thailand, World Elephant Day has grown into a global event supported by 100 wildlife organisations and millions of people worldwide.

World Elephant Day continues to grow into a worldwide event, focused on raising awareness of the urgent issues and situation of the vulnerable African and endangered Asian elephants, advocating for stronger protections, and providing individuals with proper education on how to co-exist with the giants.

Why help support the elephants

The main advocacy of World Elephant Day is to protect the elephants and raise awareness on the issues they are facing. Two of the biggest problems that lead to their endangerment are poaching and habitat loss.

Poaching remains to be the biggest threat, as ivory prices continue to rise on the black market. The illegal activity has continued to cause a dent in the elephant populations, especially in Africa and Asia, where poachers are more common. In addition to this threat, human-elephant conflict continues to rise, as human population continues to increase causing deforestation, destroyed habitats, and disruption of wildlife.

Beyond these challenges that occur the wild, many elephants suffer in captivity, where they are often subjected to harsh conditions, inadequate care and exploitative practices, whether in the tourism industry or as working animals (for circus, farming, and entertainment).

How to observe the elephant migration ethically

Nature and wildlife tourism has faced numerous issues over the years, but it’s not hard to embrace ethical tourism.

Many organisations urge curious travellers to research ethical considerations to support the conservation of wildlife and their habitats, especially in an era where information is easily available at the click of a button.

Try to prioritise, choosing sanctuaries that are focused on animal welfare more than profit, with activities that do not condone wildlife disruption and animal cruelty, such as riding on animals’ backs, overfeeding, and forced performances and enclosures.

Accommodation

The Chobe National Park offers a series of lodges where visitors can stay while embracing the wilderness and its breathtaking scenery.

From camping at the Chobe National Park campsite to the luxurious Ngoma Safari Lodge at the top of the valley’s edge, and to the adventurous Elephant Valley Lodge and Muchenje Safari Lodge, there are plenty of options.

Watching wildlife

There is an abundance of wildlife to observe at Chobe National Park, but for a heightened experience, you should take a tour with a wildlife expert to fully immerse and educate yourself about the area and its inhabitants.

There are plentiful options for tours and immersive activities, from safari tours to watching the wildlife that congregates right outside your safari bedroom.

Alternatively, embark on a different kind of adventure and observe these gentle giants from the water.

Companies such as the Zambezi Queen Collection allow guests to enjoy the Chobe River on board one of their houseboats. Akin to a floating boutique hotel, the craft give guests a different vantage point to anything you’d find on land, with species such as buffalo, impala and zebra congregating at the river’s edge. Just imagine seeing an elephant frolicking in the water from the comfort of your boat, complete with plush furnishings and suites featuring balconies and full-length windows.

The trademark of the Zambezi Queen Collection is the luxury Zambezi Queen houseboat and there are also three Chobe Princesses in the deluxe fleet.

For travelling families, the intimate 8-10 guest Chobe Princess houseboat cruises at Elephant Bay and is able to sail double the distance of the larger Zambezi Queen houseboat.

For those who want an extra luxurious experience, the large and elegant Zambezi Queen floating boutique hotel is equipped with newly refurbished suites, huge picture windows, and private balconies, where you can sit and watch the elephants without even leaving your suite.

Check out zqcollection.com for more information.

For more adventures, guides, and information, visit chobe.com.