Korean Air bans instant noodles over turbulence fears

End of an era as airline ditches popular snack over worries about scolding passengers when plane suffers unexpected drop. Photo / 123rf

End of an era as airline ditches popular snack over worries about scolding passengers when plane suffers unexpected drop. Photo / 123rf

Korean Air has announced it will stop serving its beloved instant cup noodles because of increased turbulence fears.

The popular, but boiling hot, snack will be ditched in economy class in favour of “safer”, colder alternatives after a series of messy incidents and injuries.

“This decision is part of proactive safety measures in response to increased turbulence, aimed at preventing burn accidents,” Korean Air said in a statement.

The cup noodles, which require boiling hot water, are a much-loved and readily devoured part of the airline’s in-flight service and feature heavily on its social media.

“You know how one passenger starts slurping that noodle inside the cabin and more people are immediately enticed to order the same thing,” a Korean Air official told The Korea Times.