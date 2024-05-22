A British man died and several passengers were left injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London dropped suddenly.

The wife of the man who died following surprise turbulence on a recent Singapore Airlines flight has only just been told he died.

Geoff Kitchen is believed to have been sitting next to his wife Linda when Flight SQ321 hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean and dropped around 1800m in three minutes.

The 73-year-old British man died in his seat of a heart attack, while his wife suffered severe spinal injuries, according to the Daily Mail.

The British passenger who died after a flight to Singapore was hit by severe turbulence has been named as 73-year-old Geoff Kitchen. Photo / Supplied

With dozens injured, the plane was diverted to Bangkok where 79 people were taken off the flight.

Linda has been in intensive care in a Bangkok hospital, and was only told on Wednesday morning that her husband was dead.

A family friend told the Daily Mail Linda spoke with her son Stuart on the phone from hospital, despite being woozy with painkillers.

“She has spinal and shoulder injuries - I think she was unconscious when they got her off the plane.”

The friend called the Kitchens a “devoted couple”, saying they couldn’t imagine what it was like for her.

The “adventurous” pair were starting out on a six-week holiday through Singapore, Japan, Indonesia and Australia before the tragedy hit.

Dozens of people were injured on the deadly flight, which had 23 New Zealanders onboard, according to the airline.

Two Kiwis were hospitalised, with one receiving 31 stitches following the “violent shaking” and “massive drop”.

Geoff Kitchen died and many others were injured when Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 hit severe turbulence. Photo / UNPIXS

Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong released a statement following the flight, saying: “On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased passenger.

“We also deeply apologise for the trauma experienced by all passengers and crew members on this flight.

“We are providing all possible assistance and support to them, along with their families and loved ones, during this difficult time. The wellbeing of our passengers and staff is our utmost priority.”