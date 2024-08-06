- An Air New Zealand union group representing flight attendants argued its employer breached an agreement by falling short of providing free hotel breakfasts.
- The Employment Relations Authority ruled in favour of the airline, which had denied there was a breach.
- The union group said they were “disappointed” with the decision and “will appeal”.
A union group representing hundreds of Air New Zealand flight attendants plans to appeal a tribunal decision that ruled in favour of the airline regarding a dispute over free hotel breakfasts.
Air New Zealand was accused of breaching a Strategic Partnership Memorandum of Understanding (SPMoU) - an agreement it has had with the member-operated union Flight Attendants’ Association of New Zealand (FAANZ) since it was formed in 2020 - as well as its Collective Agreement and other obligations.
The union, comprising more than 840 members, argued at a hearing on May 15 with the Employment Relations Authority the SPMoU meant the airline agreed to provide free-of-charge (FOC) breakfasts exclusively to its members when they stayed at hotels while working on the wide-body B787 and B777 aircraft - and that they had been doing so for more than a year.
FAANZ argued Air NZ was now only providing free breakfasts at some hotels and extending the benefit to E tū - another union representing flight attendants with around 600 members - which it considered a breach of its agreement.