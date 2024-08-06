Air NZ successfully challenged the claim and denied they had formalised FOC breakfasts into an agreement. The ERA ultimately agreed with the national carrier, ruling in its favour on July 29.

According to the ERA report on the determination, the airline said “free-of-charge” was intended to mean at no cost to the carrier and union members, and that breakfasts were later given to all cabin crew staff irrespective of union membership “as a matter of fair treatment between all Air NZ flight attendants”.

President of FAANZ and inflight service manager Craig Featherby told the Herald the union was disappointed with the decision and intended to appeal.

“While we respect the authority’s decision, it was disappointing that key individuals from the company who were involved in the 2020 Collective Agreement bargain and decision to offer the free breakfast were not present in the room the day of the hearing,” Featherby said in a statement to the Herald.

“We intend to appeal and lodge a new statement of claim.”

The union president also revealed why fighting for FOC breakfasts was important to members.

“While we welcome and acknowledge Air NZ is completing an allowance review, this has taken over a year and crew are really feeling the increased cost of items overseas due to differing levels of inflation at overseas destinations,” he said.

He continued: “The FOC breakfast helped [the] crew to be in a position ... to have more choice on where to eat for lunch and dinner.”

Featherby also dismissed the idea that the case was FAANZ rivaling E tū, saying it was “never about union versus union”.

“Until the business recognises that crew should be treated [equally] and fairly with other crew who fly on the same fleet, then we will continue to push for improved employment conditions, salary and allowance increases regardless of what union an individual is with,” he explained.

“We welcome collective talks with the three unions representing flight attendants and the company to discuss these matters,” Featherby added.

In response to the union, Air NZ cabin crew general manager Viv Vincent said in a written statement to the Herald: “Air New Zealand deeply values the contribution of all of its people and believes the allowances provided to cabin crew to cover meals and incidentals are reasonable and appropriate.”

The ERA report stated the airline decided to continue providing free breakfasts to cabin crew at 10 existing locations while it reviews its allowance structure.