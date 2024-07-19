E tū delegate and care worker Rita Narendra said: “With fewer staff, we won’t be able to care for all of them because there won’t be enough time. I don’t want any resident to stay in bed until the end of the shift. I don’t want to see residents not getting up to enjoy their life as they always do. I don’t want to see any residents ringing the bell with no one attending to them. It’s very sad.

Tristan Saunders, a Village at the Park director, said the business was engaging with staff, unions and residents on proposed changes.

“In those discussions, we have provided assurances that our proposed changes would not affect the quality and safe delivery of our care services. We agree with E tū and the Nurses Organisation that there are funding challenges for the aged care sector which we are having to work through.

“However, there have been no decisions made on any proposed changes. We will be continuing to discuss these issues with our Village at the Park care team and management as we work through our consultation and feedback process. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time. We continue to support our team members and our residents and families throughout this process.”

But Narendra said cutting hours meant staff were unable to spend as much time with residents.

Arvida pushed up net profit 69 per cent from $82m to $139m in the last year and grew assets 12 per cent from $3.8b to $4.2b.

Lew Skinner (left) is a resident of Arvida's Village at the Park in Wellington. He spoke at the rally against hours being cut on July 18, 2024. Photo / E Tū

Lew Skinner, a resident, said the proposed cuts did not make sense.

“No one sees staff sitting around doing nothing. We see no fat in the system.

“These proposals affect all of us. Independent residents are part of the Village at the Park community, many are one short step away from moving into the care units.”

