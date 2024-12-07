READ MORE: Waiheke’s Calypso is not just a luxury getaway but a portal to a better you

The two-hour experience involves walking along boardwalks through the forest. Photo / Supplied

It’s the second of three ziplines I try during Man O’ War’s new outdoor experience, “Forest Flight”. Although, the day’s adventure begins in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour with a 90-minute Explore ferry. Aside from the trip being extremely beautiful, taking us through the glittering blue Hauraki Gulf, it’s also very convenient, dropping us right at Man O’ War Bay.

With an hour to spare, we walk five minutes to the Man O’ War’s beachfront tasting room for a flight of their best white wines, which includes a glass of the heavenly Pinque Rose. Next, it’s a 10-minute walk to the Exploration Centre. After some confusion about tour groups and times, staff hastily shepherd us outside where several guides help with harnesses and helmets. From the Uk to the US , they’re a young, international bunch who bubble with energy and are all excited to guide us through the next two hours.

A brief van trip takes us through rolling vineyards and farmland to a small car park at the edge of the forest, where the adventure really begins. First, we take a quick detour up some steps to a panoramic viewpoint 210m above sea level; a perfect photo op with ocean in every direction.

Walking back to the edge of the forest, we reach a shoe cleaning station and receive a brief but firm reminder about kauri dieback; common knowledge for Kiwis but a novelty for the Americans and Europeans in our group. Shoes scrubbed, we walk along the 600m of new boardwalk which allows thousands of visitors to traverse the forest without laying a single foot on the fragile earth.

Visitors go on three separate ziplines. Photo / Supplied

The following hour holds a delightful mix of thrills and tranquillity as we holler and laugh while whizzing down the tandem ziplines then enter the cool, quiet forest where 2000-year-old kauri dapple the sun in golden beams. Through the air, there is nothing but the sound of wind passing through leaves and the squeak of birdsong.

Serenity continues after the final zipline, which delivers us to Man O’ War’s beachfront tasting room and restaurant. We nab a table for a leisurely lunch before moving to a picnic blanket for two hours of reading books with drinks in hand.

You end the experience right outside Man O' War's restaurant and tasting room. Photo / Supplied

DETAILS

Return ferry tickets with Explore are $95 for adults, $50 for those aged 5-15 years and free for children under 5.

Forest Flight currently operates Wednesday to Sunday from 9am to 2.15pm and costs $159 for adults and $109 for children aged 7-15, with family deals available.