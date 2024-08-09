Piha, Auckland

Just a few weeks ago, after landing in Auckland, I had a day to myself and wanted a little adventure not too far from the city. I had never been to Piha before, but I knew it was famous for its black sand beaches. Although there were a few wave watchers and tourists, the stretches of coastline allowed for ample opportunity to escape the crowd. Walking the beach in solitude, the charcoal black of the sand between my toes gives warmth to the whole body. I’m a firm believer that some of the greatest adventures happen in one’s own mind, I suggest the northern enclave as an ideal meditation spot. Sitting in silence with no phones or distractions, the ambience of the waves crashing against the rocks will awaken your mind to a whole new adventure.

Piha Beach’s black sand is due to high iron content from volcanic activity. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Te Mata Peak, Hawke’s Bay

Growing up in Hawke’s Bay, Te Mata Peak was a staple in my youth. Just outside of Havelock North, this natural oasis offers ample opportunity for exploration. A place of great cultural significance, Te Mata Peak offers everything from mountain biking to paragliding, and some of the most beautiful hiking trails. Towering above the trails is a deep forest consisting of my namesake redwood tress (sequoias) over a hundred years old, and once you reach the summit, you will be struck with remarkable views of Hawke’s Bay and the Heretaunga Plains.

Te Mata Peak is home to a forest of 100-year-old sequoia trees. Photo / 123rf

Rainbow Road, Hanmer Springs – St Arnaud

The gravel dirt road stretching from Hanmer Springs to St Arnaud, is one of New Zealand’s greatest hidden treasures. The Rainbow Road spans 112km and can be done in full or simply as an opportunity to camp embedded in the landscape. In 2017 during my cycle ride through the country, I spent three days on the Rainbow Road, and would suggest taking to the trail on a bike - cycling away the frustration of daily life. This unique landscape requires a sturdy set of offroad tires and survival supplies to sustain an off-grid experience, but overall it is an experience well worth the work. I would highly suggest venturing into this stretch of wilderness as a great adventure for a weekend getaway.





Efil Doog Gardens, Upper Hut

Located in the Akatarawa Valley on the outskirts of Upper Hut, this hidden gem is something I found by accident. While cycling through from Wellington to Hamilton, somehow I took a wrong turn and wound up outside of the Efil Doog Gardens. Good Life backwards is how the gardens acquired their name, and much like their namesake, the gardens have meaning in every little corner. A vast collection of carved artwork of stone, metal, and even tree carvings, your eyes may deceive you at first glance. With careful consideration, the pieces of art present themselves in the vast, ever-changing landscape filled with an array of intentionally eclectic foliage, from stone-carved gnomes’ heads peeking out from the forest ground, to porcelain pots floating in the ponds. An eco oasis, art park and sculpture garden spanning over 11 hectares, the Efil Doog Gardens are truly a unique adventure.

Aspiring National Park, Otago

Although Queenstown is known internationally as the home of adventure tourism, in my humble opinion, the best adventures happen beyond towns and cities. The wilderness of Aotearoa is nowhere more prominent than in Aspiring National Park. Although I have spent a fair amount of time climbing and hiking trails in this unique part of the world, it would take a lifetime to explore the many adventures that Aspiring National Park has to offer. Simply staring at the moss on the rocks of the hiking trails, or drinking from the fresh waterfalls allows a whole new connection with this earth. Numerous hikers’ huts offer visitors a chance to connect with fellow adventurers before continuing on with a full day of activities. From the Rob Roy Glacier to the Blue Pools of pristine water, Aspiring National Park offers a number of adventures to be had.

Liverpool Hut's lonely latrine sits on the edge of a large cliff in Mt Aspiring National Park. Photo / 123RF

Sequoia Schmidt is an adventurist and author

