Travel

Ngāi Tahu Tourism tempts Kiwis away from office work with adventure jobs

Sarah Pollok
By
2 mins to read
Ngāi Tahu Tourism is recruiting for several roles from hiking guides to glacier guides. Photo / Supplied

If you have fantasised about ditching the nine-to-five grind for a life on the road, you are not alone.

It’s all too easy to daydream of exploring the world while sitting in drawn-out meetings or facing the mountain that is your email inbox.

Those more determined to jump ship won’t have to look far; Ngāi Tahu Tourism is recruiting for several roles from hiking guides to glacier guides. The company has framed the jobs as chances to escape the corporate world and be free in the outdoors.

“Ngāi Tahu Tourism invites you to swap your day’s glacial pace for days on Franz Josef Glacier - and that ongoing rush of emails for the rush of Dart River with some of its new job openings,” the provider said.

One of the positions available is a hiking guide for the Hollyford Wilderness Experience, where the successful candidate will have the chance to explore the pristine natural areas of Fiordland National Park.

Guiding manuhiri (visitors) through the Hollyford Valley, the job involves tramping through beech forests, enjoying jetboat rides, and taking in the sights and sounds of the ancient podocarp forests.

For those who prefer the water, there is the opportunity to become a Funyak supervisor at Dart River Adventures.

The water is icy but the role means you’ll spend your days guiding visitors on inflatable canoes, jet boats and kayaks along the Dart River in Mt Aspiring National Park.

A Funyak supervisor at Dart River is one of several jobs advertised at the moment. Photo / Supplied
An even frostier job can be found as a glacier guide with Franz Josef Glacier Guides. This exciting option means people can swap an office job’s “glacial pace” for an actual glacier.

No experience? No worries; successful applicants will be given training and a place to live on Te Tai o Poutini, the beautiful West Coast.

One doesn't need glacier experience to apply for the job with Franz Josef Glacier Guides. Photo / Supplied
Finally, for something a little less extreme, walkers can also apply to work with Guided Walks New Zealand, which is advertising for guides to lead day and half-day walks in Whakatipu Waimāori, Queenstown Lakes and Tititea, Aspiring National Park.

Working here, Kiwis can spend their days hiking and exploring the wilderness alongside those who love the outdoors too.

A recent study into what jobs people are searching for found Kiwis are most interested in becoming pilots followed by another surprising tourism job.

