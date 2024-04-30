Small-group cruises allow access to secluded spots larger ships can't reach, offering exclusive experiences.

Small-group adventurer cruises are becoming increasingly popular in the Kimberley’s Broome region because they’re a unique way to experience this remote part of Australia, writes Linda Hanan

Western Australia’s Kimberley coast is famous for its dramatic landscapes and having an abundance of water, and there’s no better way to experience the region than on a cruise. Smaller-vessel adventure-style cruises are becoming increasingly popular as they’re a unique way to experience this remote part of the country. If you’ve been thinking about taking the plunge to discover more about this iconic destination across the water, here’s why you should consider adventure cruising on a smaller vessel.

Small numbers are a highlight of a small cruise

Small group numbers are a highlight of these cruises, with vessels taking between 12 and 36 passengers (depending on the cruise operator). Numbers like these provide a good indication that there’s going to be no crowds to beat while you’re on board or during excursions. Think of it as a more intimate and casual style of cruising compared to being on the more typical larger-style ships. Getting to know fellow passengers and crew quickly is another advantage of travelling with a smaller group, and the interaction between passengers and crew can be likened to travelling with good friends.

READ MORE: Australia’s Kimberley coast: One of the world’s great wildernesses

Small ships get you to places that larger ships can’t

Kimberley’s staggering 12-metre tides are the second largest in the world, so it’s an area where smaller vessels have a big advantage. These vessels get you where the larger ships can’t as they’re able to cruise rivers and tributaries closer to the mainland. That’s a mighty benefit when you can be surrounded by dramatic scenery while up close and personal with towering ancient cliffs as the vessel glides along secluded rivers. You’ll likely have more time on excursions as well, as you don’t need to be transported for long distances by tenders, which can often be the case with larger ships.

Small group cruises into the Kimberley region, Western Australia.

Cruising times and itineraries

The cruising season is brief, running for six months between mid-March and late August to coincide with dry season timing in Australia’s north. If you’re crunched for time, cruises start at six days, although 8-14 days are more popular. The shorter cruises lasting 6-9 days leave from the laid-back resort town of Broome in the Kimberley’s west, or one of the region’s major rivers to the area’s north. These cruises take in some of the region’s highlights and may include a breathtaking light-aircraft flight to experience the Kimberley from the air. The longer 14-day cruises depart from Darwin, Wyndham/Kununurra and Broome (or vice versa). Often referred to as an “ultimate” cruise, the itineraries between Broome and Wyndham/Kununurra (or vice versa) are the best option if you’re looking to spend the maximum possible time on Kimberley waters. Each cruise operator has their own set itinerary, but it’s not uncommon for skippers to change course or have spontaneous stops to get passengers closer to the action.

The Kimberley coast's cruising season lasts for six months between mid-March and late August, aligning with the dry season in Australia's north, offering a limited window to explore this stunning region.

Adventures everyday

Adventure is the name of the game and cruises of this calibre have it in spades. Unlike a larger ship’s sheer size that prevents it getting close to the mainland, you’re well placed in the thick of things and get right up close on a smaller vessel. And while you can choose your own daily adventures, it’s possible to be off the vessel up to three times a day for a variety of experiences the region is renowned for. Activities include daily visits to gorgeous refreshing waterfalls and swimming in picture-perfect waterholes that very few ever get to witness and are a delight for the senses. While bushwalking to remote historical WWII wrecks or visiting unique 40,000-year-old indigenous art sites that are only accessible by water - guaranting they’re visited by very few.

Daily excursions on these cruises offer a variety of experiences, including visits to waterfalls, swimming in pristine waterholes, exploring remote WWII wrecks and discovering ancient indigenous art sites accessible only by water.

If fishing is your thing, you’ll be completely in your element when cruising the Kimberley coast. This is one of the most popular activities all over Kimberley as the region teems with a vast array of aquatic life. Have you ever wanted to catch a barramundi? These elusive fish are prized all over Australia’s north and grow to more than a metre, with most small vessels having their own secret fishing spots they share with passengers. Your chances really don’t get much better while fishing in the region’s coastal rivers, and you’re well and truly in the box seat to fulfil that dream. And whether you’re a keen fisherman or simply happy to dangle a line, you don’t need to supply anything as all the fishing gear is included. Although the aquatic action doesn’t stop there; seafood doesn’t get much fresher when cruise activities include feasting on cooked mud crabs collected from mangroves and succulent oysters prised off rocks from a secluded island.

Cruises range from 6 to 14 days, with options starting from Broome and extending to Darwin.

Experience the ship’s every luxury by night

After a day of adventure and activities, luxury awaits you back on deck. As the sun begins to dip, being up front on the bow is the place to be. An intimate setting of chatting to new friends with a drink in hand while watching a spectacular Kimberley sunset is something to behold. While passengers are taking in the last of the daylight, the onboard chef prepares gourmet meals (including the delicious seafood caught during the cruise), with meals cooked to an individual’s liking.

And while you may be cruising on a smaller vessel, that certainly doesn’t mean you’re cramped for space. With fewer passengers onboard, there’s plenty of room to relax and retreat in the lounge, on the bow and other deck areas, or from the comfort of your cabin. You can also expect itineraries to be carefully curated, ensuring passengers soak up as much of the dramatic Kimberley coastal and tributary landscape during daylight hours. At times, skippers take advantage of steaming through the night, with passengers waking up so close to towering ancient rich-red sandstone cliffs you feel you could reach out and touch them.

With a growing focus on the environment and sustainable travel practices, the popularity of cruising on these types of vessels will only continue. Choosing the right adventure cruise really comes down to how long you’d like to cruise for, what you’d most like to see and experience, and when you can travel. With all the benefits of small-vessel adventure cruising along with their points of difference, book well in advance to secure your preferences as cruises sell out quickly.

The region is renowned for barramundi fishing, with cruises providing gear for the best catch chances.

Checklist

KIMBERLEY, AUSTRALIA

The most direct route for Kiwis to get to Darwin is via Brisbane or Sydney with Air New Zealand, Qantas, and Virgin Australia. Air North and Nexus Airlines offer connecting flights to Broome. Connecting flights are also available to Kununurra where cruise passengers are transferred to Wyndham.

DETAILS

westernaustralia.com/nz/home