A recent study reveals that Kiwis' dream job involves taking to the skies. Photo / 123RF

A recent map study has revealed the most popular careers around the globe - and it seems the ultimate dream job in 2024 is to be a pilot.

The main map in the study, generated with the help of search analysis tool Ahrefs, colour codes countries according to what careers citizens search for most and what jobs they want more information on, reports Daily Mail.

The Google search “how to become a pilot” was entered 50,000 times in January 2024, with the phrase topping search histories in 55 countries across the globe, such as the UK, Spain, Ireland, Kenya, Somalia, India, Saudi Arabia, Japan and, you guessed it, New Zealand.

The second most popular job globally is being a flight attendant, which was searched 29,000 times and nabbed the number one spot in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil, according to research by career site Jobseeker.

Modelling takes third place with 25,000 searches but is the top-searched career in France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Egypt, Algeria, Iraq and Morocco.

Jobseeker revealed: “Europe was a key driver for this trend, with the continent’s [prominence] as a fashion powerhouse likely influencing local people.”

In fourth and fifth place is psychologist, which was searched 17,000 times globally and came in at the number one spot in Australia and Bolivia. Finishing off the top five was influencer, with 17,000 views and popularity in Colombia, Venezuela, and South Africa.

A doctor came in at sixth, raking up 15,000 views and topping the searches in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and teacher came in at seventh, being viewed 14,000 times and nabbing the number one spot in Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of lawyer, top in Haiti and Liberia, firefighter, top in Chile, and entrepreneur, top in Guinea.

A Jobseeker spokesperson revealed: “Our dream jobs campaign has been incredibly exciting to develop, revealing key patterns and differences between what we view as a dream job.

“While the prospect of becoming a pilot is a strong theme across the study, the sheer variety of career paths on show indicates there is no one-size-fits-all approach to career satisfaction and fulfilment. We’re uplifted to see more modern pathways such as influencers and YouTubers make the list. Who knows what people’s dream jobs will be as professions evolve in the next 10, 20 and 50 years?

“Each country around the world has a unique viewpoint on what a dream career means.”







