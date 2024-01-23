Trade Me Jobs has released a list of the best jobs on its site - including one where you can get paid for eating KFC. Photo / Jeremy Moeller

As 2024 kicks in, the holiday season wears off, and businesses ramp back up, many Kiwis find themselves reflecting on their commitments and weighing up whether they need a major career change.

Trade Me Jobs, the marketplace-style website’s job-hunting platform, has released new data revealing that New Zealanders will be more likely to look for new employment during this unsuspecting January week than any other in the year - with Wednesday being the most popular day that Kiwis will search for jobs this year.

As part of an effort to encourage people to find their dream job, the company has coined the phenomenon ‘Job Hunt January’ and promoted a collection of fresh listings that they claim are some of the “best jobs ever listed on the site” as an aid for job-hunters.

Included in this list is a delectable role to become a ‘Wicked Wing Taste Tester’ for KFC. It may sound like a joke, but you could spend your day eating out at KFC to assess the chicken’s crispiness while getting paid for it.

One job listing is looking for a KFC fan who is willing to adventure around the stores and taste test their wicked wings. Photo / Tracy Neal

Wondering what your day-to-day movements would look like in this role? The description reads: “KFC is looking for a crispy chicken connoisseur to travel around KFC stores, tasting the Colonel’s finest Wicked Wings to ensure they are always fresh, crispy and delicious - because at KFC, quality matters.”

KFC isn’t the only company offering jobs that Trade Me says are among the best they’ve ever had listed.

The Fijian Drua is a professional Super Rugby team that represents Fiji. As part of their match against the Auckland Blues on February 24, the team is looking for a ‘Chief Hype Officer’ to ensure their fans keep their energy up.

The description asks for someone “who can chant, sing, stamp, and ensure the roar of our fans will leave the Blues trembling in their little football boots.”

Fijian Drua players form a huddle during a Super Rugby Pacific match against the Highlanders at ANZ Stadium on April 30, 2022 in Suva, Fiji. Photo / Getty Images

PetDirect is also on the hunt for a ‘Social Meow-dia Specialist’ who has a “puuuurfect understanding of social media” and “an unhealthy obsession with pets.” Creating skits and engaging content with your furry friend for the company’s socials?

Trade Me’s data shows that the last week of January brings the most job list viewings to the site, with 1.6 million views. January 24, 2023, proved to be the highest-ever day of web traffic, where job listings were viewed over half a million times in 24 hours.

“Coincidentally, it was this same week in January last year that Jacinda Ardern resigned from her role as Prime Minister, which goes to show Kiwi at all points of their career will be thinking about revamping their resume this month,” said Trade Me Jobs sales director Matt Tolich.

“I suspect that everyday Kiwi workplaces could see a spike in dentist appointments or sick days - because tens of thousands of us are secretly going through the job recruitment process in January.

“This is a mixture of the new year representing a new start and is an optimistic time for job-hunters, along with a potential sense of frustration for those returning to a workplace which they may no longer enjoy after the summer break.”