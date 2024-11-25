The year is coming to an end, and that means bigger and better travel aspirations for the new year. These are the five best travel deals you can book before 2025.
Visit sunny Florida
Cosmos’ 10-day sun-soaked Southern Florida tour includes Florida’s east and west coasts and the Florida Keys. Travellers will head south across 42 bridges before arriving in Key West, the southernmost town in the continental United States - only 145km from Cuba. After two nights, travellers will visit the Everglades National Park and take a thrilling airboat ride through the vast swamplands and wilderness before heading up the Gulf Coast to St Pete Beach. Journey onto Orlando before heading back to Florida’s east coast to Cape Canaveral and Delray Beach, with its vibrant main street, thriving arts scene, and award-winning outdoor cafes before returning to Miami. Book this tour before December 9, 2024, for as low as $4389 per person for a September 15, 2025, departure, including a saving of $150 per person. Contact Cosmos Tours, call 0800 000 883 or visit cosmostours.co.nz/north-america-tours/sunny-shores-of-southern-florida