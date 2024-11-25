With Globus’ European Sampler tour, travellers will sink their teeth into four of Europe’s most delectable countries and cultures in nine days. Designed to introduce guests to the best of the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and France, travellers enjoy a leisurely cruise along Amsterdam’s bridge-covered canals, picturesque views of Germany’s Black Forest as well as capture the beauty of the Swiss Alps. Book this before December 9, 2024, for as low as $4529 per person for an August 23, 2025, departure, including a saving of $400 per couple. Contact Globus, call 0800 000 883 or visit globustours.co.nz

Why not do a European sampler tour?

Waikiki waves here we come

Step into Waikiki, where the golden sands stretch as far as the eye can see, and you can feel the warmth of the Hawaiian sun. With return flights from Hawaiian Airlines, spend six nights at Outrigger Waikiki Paradise Hotel with return airport transfers included as well as your resort fee waived, accumulating to $959 in savings. From $4359 for two people, this deal is on sale until November 30, 2024. Travel between now and April 30, 2025. Flights departing from Auckland. Subject to availability. Contact: Flight Centre, call 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz

Waikiki waves and wonder. Photo / Outrigger Waikiki Paradise Hotel

Rocky Mountaineer rail journey

Embark on an unforgettable eight-day journey in Canada featuring two luxurious days onboard the Rocky Mountaineer through stunning and diverse landscapes. Starting from Vancouver, highlights of this holiday include the dramatic scenery from Fraser Valley to the Canadian Rockies, iconic sites like Hell’s Gate and the Spiral Tunnels, and visits to Lake Louise, Banff, and Yoho National Park. From $7485 per person, this journey is on sale until December 5, 2024. Travel between selected dates of April 12 to 23, 2025. Airfares are additional. Contact Travel Associates, call 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz