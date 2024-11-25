Advertisement
Travel to Florida, Europe, Hawaii, Canada, and around the world with these travel deals

NZ Herald
Honolulu, Hawaii. See Honolulu, Diamond Head and Waikiki Beach.

The year is coming to an end, and that means bigger and better travel aspirations for the new year. These are the five best travel deals you can book before 2025.

Visit sunny Florida

Cosmos’ 10-day sun-soaked Southern Florida tour includes Florida’s east and west coasts and the Florida Keys. Travellers will head south across 42 bridges before arriving in Key West, the southernmost town in the continental United States - only 145km from Cuba. After two nights, travellers will visit the Everglades National Park and take a thrilling airboat ride through the vast swamplands and wilderness before heading up the Gulf Coast to St Pete Beach. Journey onto Orlando before heading back to Florida’s east coast to Cape Canaveral and Delray Beach, with its vibrant main street, thriving arts scene, and award-winning outdoor cafes before returning to Miami. Book this tour before December 9, 2024, for as low as $4389 per person for a September 15, 2025, departure, including a saving of $150 per person. Contact Cosmos Tours, call 0800 000 883 or visit cosmostours.co.nz/north-america-tours/sunny-shores-of-southern-florida

South Beach at Miami South Pointe Park. Photo / Getty Images
Enjoy a European sampler tour

With Globus’ European Sampler tour, travellers will sink their teeth into four of Europe’s most delectable countries and cultures in nine days. Designed to introduce guests to the best of the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and France, travellers enjoy a leisurely cruise along Amsterdam’s bridge-covered canals, picturesque views of Germany’s Black Forest as well as capture the beauty of the Swiss Alps. Book this before December 9, 2024, for as low as $4529 per person for an August 23, 2025, departure, including a saving of $400 per couple. Contact Globus, call 0800 000 883 or visit globustours.co.nz

Why not do a European sampler tour?
Waikiki waves here we come

Step into Waikiki, where the golden sands stretch as far as the eye can see, and you can feel the warmth of the Hawaiian sun. With return flights from Hawaiian Airlines, spend six nights at Outrigger Waikiki Paradise Hotel with return airport transfers included as well as your resort fee waived, accumulating to $959 in savings. From $4359 for two people, this deal is on sale until November 30, 2024. Travel between now and April 30, 2025. Flights departing from Auckland. Subject to availability. Contact: Flight Centre, call 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz

Waikiki waves and wonder. Photo / Outrigger Waikiki Paradise Hotel
Rocky Mountaineer rail journey

Embark on an unforgettable eight-day journey in Canada featuring two luxurious days onboard the Rocky Mountaineer through stunning and diverse landscapes. Starting from Vancouver, highlights of this holiday include the dramatic scenery from Fraser Valley to the Canadian Rockies, iconic sites like Hell’s Gate and the Spiral Tunnels, and visits to Lake Louise, Banff, and Yoho National Park. From $7485 per person, this journey is on sale until December 5, 2024. Travel between selected dates of April 12 to 23, 2025. Airfares are additional. Contact Travel Associates, call 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz

The Rocky Mountaineer rail journey . Photo / Rocky Mountaineer
