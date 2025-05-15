Market operator NZX has welcomed new regulations that make the disclosure of prospective financial information in initial public offers (IPOs) optional.
Changes to regulations – Financial Markets Conduct Amendment Regulations 2025 – have been published on the Parliamentary Counsel Office website.
They come into force on June 12.
“One of the most difficult and expensive requirements for a company when listing on the NZX, is mandatory prospective financial information or PFI,” NZX chief executive Mark Peterson said.
“NZX understands the cost of providing PFI ranges from around $150,000 to $500,000 and is a major factor that causes New Zealand advisers to recommend companies list elsewhere where PFI isn’t mandatory,” he said.