15 May, 2025 03:59 AM 2 mins to read

It is hoped the law change easing financial disclosure requirements for initial public offers will help encourage more companies to list on the stock exchange. Photo / NZME

Market operator NZX has welcomed new regulations that make the disclosure of prospective financial information in initial public offers (IPOs) optional.

Changes to regulations – Financial Markets Conduct Amendment Regulations 2025 – have been published on the Parliamentary Counsel Office website.

They come into force on June 12.

“One of the most difficult and expensive requirements for a company when listing on the NZX, is mandatory prospective financial information or PFI,” NZX chief executive Mark Peterson said.

“NZX understands the cost of providing PFI ranges from around $150,000 to $500,000 and is a major factor that causes New Zealand advisers to recommend companies list elsewhere where PFI isn’t mandatory,” he said.