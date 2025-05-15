In the South Island, four tickets were sold to players from Canterbury and one from Invercargill.

Twenty-five players won more than $10,000 each in last night’s Lotto draw.

Two players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $19,119 each.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Canterbury.

Last night’s Powerball jackpot of $12 million was unstruck and will roll over to $15m for Saturday night’s draw.

Recent wins

A single supermarket in Canterbury sold four winning Lotto tickets worth just over $17,000 nearly two weeks ago.

The tickets – sold at Woolworths Ashburton South – were among 15 Second Division tickets to win a total of $17,357 in the official Lotto draw.

One of the tickets sold at Woolworths Ashburton also won the Powerball Second Division prize, taking their total winnings to $35,030.

An Auckland couple are also $23,333,333 richer after winning Lotto’s First Division draw last month.

They said seeing “$23,333,333″ on their MyLotto ticket was “mind-boggling”.

“We’re both shocked to our core. It’s going to take a while to sink in, and I don’t think it will start to feel real until we see it in the bank,” said the winners, who wished to remain anonymous.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.