The draw comes more than a week after thirty-two Lotto players bagged $9527 each Second Division.

Two players also struck Powerball Second Division, upping their winnings to $19,875 each.

One player walked away with $1m after winning the First Division draw.

Where is mystery big-money winner?

Earlier this week, Lotto bosses revealed a winning $500,000 Lotto ticket remains unclaimed after almost four months.

The ticket was bought at Fresh Choice Pāpāmoa for the draw on New Year’s Day.

Lotto NZ head of corporate communications Will Hine said the ticket could be anywhere.

“We’re urging players who may have bought a ticket in Pāpāmoa over the holidays to check it as soon as possible.

“The ticket could have been bought by a local, or maybe by someone visiting Pāpāmoa to see in the New Year.”

Lotto NZ was hoping to unite the winner with their prize soon, and wondered what their story would be, he said.

“It’s a life-changing amount of money, and we want to make sure the winner claims what’s rightfully theirs sooner rather than later.

“I’m imagining a family on a summer getaway, enjoying days on the beach… maybe they popped into Fresh Choice to grab something for a barbecue back at the bach and picked up a ticket while they were there, tucking it away and forgetting all about it."

What to do if you win

Ticket-holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, which take place on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.