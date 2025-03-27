A man who has used the same six numbers for five years since the Covid-19 lockdown has won $5.3 million in Lotto Powerball.
The Otago punter, who wants to remain anonymous, used the same line-up of numbers first chosen in 2020 when the pandemic first hit.
The winning ticket was purchased at Windsor On the Spot Express, Port Chalmers, and the prize was made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $300,000 from Lotto First Division.
After winning Saturday’s draw he slept next to the ticket for several days, not wanting to let his winning Lotto ticket out of his sight.
The man said he heard over the radio on Sunday morning after Saturday’s draw that someone in the region had hit the big one the night before and wondered if the winner could be them.