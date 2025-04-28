- A North Island couple have won $23 million in Lotto Powerball.
- The total prize was $23,333,333, including $333,333 from a split First Division prize.
- The winning ticket was purchased in Auckland.
A couple who won $23 million in a Lotto Powerball draw celebrated their newfound wealth with a simple meal of fish and chips on the beach.
The couple from the upper North Island, who bought the winning ticket online, bagged the megarich prize from last week’s midweek draw.
They said seeing ‘$23,333,333’ on their MyLotto ticket was “mind-boggling”.
“We’re both shocked to our core. It’s going to take a while to sink in, and I don’t think it will start to feel real until we see it in the bank,” said the winners, who wished to remain anonymous.