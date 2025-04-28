After checking the winning ticket, the man went to tell his wife the good news.

“She could see I was tearful and asked what was wrong. I just blurted it out – ‘we’ve won 23.3 million dollars!’

“We’re always joking with each other, so of course she didn’t believe me … until I showed her the ticket on MyLotto.”

They celebrated with fish and chips on the beach and chatted about their family’s future.

“We live a simple life and will continue to – but what we can now do for our children, and our grandchildren – that’s what’s life-changing.”

The couple are the eighth Powerball multi-millionaires this year and their win comes after $5.3m was won by an Otago player last month.

All up the pair won $23,333,333 – made up of $23m from Powerball and $333,333 from a split first division prize on April 23.

The win was the largest Powerball prize won since December 2024 when a man from New Plymouth won $23.3 million.

Powerball wins in 2025

In 2025, there have been major powerball wins across the country.

In January, a Wellington Lotto player won $7m, with a Taranaki player also snagging $8.3m in the same month.

A Hamilton player and Waihī player both picked up $10.5m from Powerball wins in February.

There were three lucky Powerball multi-millionaires in March with wins in Christchurch, Dunedin and Port Chalmers.