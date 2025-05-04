Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Lotto Powerball: Single Ashburton supermarket sells four winning Second Division tickets

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

There is a possibility that the tickets sold at the Woolworths Ashburton supermarket were won by a single player – meaning they took home just over $69,000 in Lotto winnings last night. Photo / Lotto NZ

A single supermarket in Canterbury has sold four winning Lotto tickets worth just over $17,000 in the latest draw.

The tickets – sold at Woolworths Ashburton South – are among 15 Second Division tickets to win a total of $17,357 in last night’s official Lotto draw.

One of the tickets sold at Woolworths Ashburton also won the Powerball Second Division prize – taking their total winnings to a cool $35,030.

The other tickets were sold in Whangārei, Auckland, Wellington, Waikato, Rotorua, Dunedin, Otago and Invercargill.

There is a possibility that the tickets sold at the Woolworths Ashburton supermarket were won by a single player – meaning they took home just over $69,000 in Lotto winnings last night.

They just missed out on Powerball’s $6 million prize after failing to pick all six of last night’s Lotto numbers.

Powerball will now roll over to Wednesday’s draw.

Speaking to the Herald, a Woolworths Ashburton South employee said it wasn’t the first time a winning ticket had been sold at their supermarket.

Just last month, one customer returned to the store to claim a large cash prize won from an Instant Kiwi “scratch-to-win” card sold in-store.

They expected the winner (or winners) of last night’s four Lotto tickets to collect their prizes from the store this morning.

Ashburton appears to have a lucky Lotto store.
‘Luckiest’ Lotto stores in New Zealand

Certain Lotto stores have long been tipped as being “luckier” than others, although Lotto previously stopped promoting this in its press releases after it was criticised by academics for misleading customers.

In one of its last press releases on the “lucky” stores, Lotto said Unichem Storford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings had “long held the title as New Zealand’s ‘luckiest’ Lotto store”, having sold at least 49 winning First Division tickets over the years.

The Hawke’s Bay store sells six times the number of Lotto tickets as any other store in the region in an average week.

Richmond Night n’ Day also has a lucky streak, with at least 35 people winning the First Division prize after buying their tickets from the Nelson shop.

Other Lotto stores previously named among the “luckiest” in the country include Christchurch’s Pak‘nSave Riccarton (33 First Division wins), nearby Hornby Mall Lotto (31 First Division wins) and Coastlands Lotto in Paraparaumu (33 First Divison wins).

