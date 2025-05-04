A single supermarket in Canterbury has sold four winning Lotto tickets worth just over $17,000 in the latest draw.
The tickets – sold at Woolworths Ashburton South – are among 15 Second Division tickets to win a total of $17,357 in last night’s official Lotto draw.
One of the tickets sold at Woolworths Ashburton also won the Powerball Second Division prize – taking their total winnings to a cool $35,030.
The other tickets were sold in Whangārei, Auckland, Wellington, Waikato, Rotorua, Dunedin, Otago and Invercargill.
There is a possibility that the tickets sold at the Woolworths Ashburton supermarket were won by a single player – meaning they took home just over $69,000 in Lotto winnings last night.