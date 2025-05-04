They just missed out on Powerball’s $6 million prize after failing to pick all six of last night’s Lotto numbers.

Powerball will now roll over to Wednesday’s draw.

Speaking to the Herald, a Woolworths Ashburton South employee said it wasn’t the first time a winning ticket had been sold at their supermarket.

Just last month, one customer returned to the store to claim a large cash prize won from an Instant Kiwi “scratch-to-win” card sold in-store.

They expected the winner (or winners) of last night’s four Lotto tickets to collect their prizes from the store this morning.

Ashburton appears to have a lucky Lotto store.

‘Luckiest’ Lotto stores in New Zealand

Certain Lotto stores have long been tipped as being “luckier” than others, although Lotto previously stopped promoting this in its press releases after it was criticised by academics for misleading customers.

In one of its last press releases on the “lucky” stores, Lotto said Unichem Storford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings had “long held the title as New Zealand’s ‘luckiest’ Lotto store”, having sold at least 49 winning First Division tickets over the years.

The Hawke’s Bay store sells six times the number of Lotto tickets as any other store in the region in an average week.

Richmond Night n’ Day also has a lucky streak, with at least 35 people winning the First Division prize after buying their tickets from the Nelson shop.

Other Lotto stores previously named among the “luckiest” in the country include Christchurch’s Pak‘nSave Riccarton (33 First Division wins), nearby Hornby Mall Lotto (31 First Division wins) and Coastlands Lotto in Paraparaumu (33 First Divison wins).

