“We’re looking after them all the time because there is no space.

“We’re trying to do all we can.”

Bronx was severely emaciated after being dumped at a local vets with his siblings.

The abandoned animals include Awhi, an emaciated young female dog, who arrived with her seven 3-week old puppies, which had been left behind when their owners moved away.

Another four pups were found living under someone’s house and four more were dumped at a local vet clinic.

A further four puppies were “severely emaciated to the point that their bodies were rejecting the small amounts of food we gave them, and we didn’t think they were going to make it”, Harbison said.

Yet another pup, Otis, had turned up at someone’s house limping and with white paint thrown over him.

These puppies were found abandoned under someone’s house.

“His back leg was broken; we suspect he’s been abused and then dumped.”

And on Thursday, 11 tiny puppies huddled in a box were dumped at the shelter.

Harbison implored Northlanders to “get your dogs desexed”.

“If people did that, we wouldn’t have this issue.

“It’s free with the SPCA, so there isn’t a reason not to.

“The vouchers are easy, all you have to do is phone.

“You can use the voucher at the vet of your choice. It’s not difficult.”

Harbison said fostering is a commitment but is also rewarding.

Foster parents give pets a temporary home to recover, socialise and get used to living in a home environment.

Otis is currently being cared for by an SPCA staff member at their home.

Research also shows that when animals are cared for in foster homes, it’s less stressful for them.

Foster families have all costs and essential items covered by the animal welfare charity, including food, bedding, toys and any veterinary treatment.

If you can foster a puppy, phone 09 407 7515 email kerikeri.info@spca.nz or message the SPCA Far North on Facebook.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and animal welfare issues.