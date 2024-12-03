A group of travellers went on a hunger strike after their the itinerary of their Antarctic was changed mid-voyage.
The protests reportedly started after an unexpected issue with the propulsion electric motor stopped Swan Hellenic’s SH Diana from travelling to Antarctica during the 21-day itinerary.
Passengers had paid approximately US$8900-12,600 ($15,100-21,400) for the trip, which began in Cape Town, South Africa on November 13 and was meant to traverse the ocean towards Antarctica, the Times Of London reported.
With around 177 guests, the expedition ship was reportedly almost at capacity and the change occurred two weeks into the trip.
The ship’s propulsion electric motor experienced an “unexpected malfunction”, Swan Hellenic chief executive Andrea Zito wrote in a statement to USA Today. Instead of spending 3.5 days exploring the Antarctic Peninsula, the ship sailed slowly to Ushuaia, Argentina.