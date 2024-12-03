The ship, built in 2023, has two propellers but the malfunction meant one was not operational. The captain announced they could not cross the Scotia Sea and thus would not be visiting Antarctica.

The Drake Passage is the body of water cruise ships commonly pass through when heading to Antarctica. The body of water sits between South America and the Antarctica Peninsula and is often described as one of the most dangerous stretches of water in the world, with waves that can reach up to 20m high.

There was “great collective disappointment” after guests discovered they would not get to visit Antarctica, wrote passenger Mark Stratton in the Telegraph. Passengers Frances and Michael Howorth took to Instagram to share an update. “Everyone on-board is very sad,” they wrote in a post, adding the ship would be “limping at half-speed” directly to Ushuaia, where it was expected to arrive around November 30.

Guests were allegedly offered a 50% refund or 65% future cruise credit, which Zito described as “very generous” and beyond the legal requirement.

A group of passengers then began a hunger strike, which Zito told USA Today was “rather counterproductive”.

Stratton wrote that three Russian travellers camped outside the ship’s dining room with signs demanding a 100% refund. It is unclear how long the travellers were on strike, but it has since ended.

In a letter written to Swan Hellenic by a group of passengers and shared by the Times, travellers said this had been a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

“For a majority of us, this is our first time visiting Antarctica, and potentially the last opportunity for many. Some guests are elderly, disabled, and have struggled already to get to this point, only for the trip to be cut short. For many of us, visiting Antarctica is a life-long bucket-list [experience] that we want to achieve before death or disability.”

Zito said Swan Hellenic deeply regretted the disruption and understood guests’ disappointment.

The ship is back in South America and due to depart on its next voyage within the next day.