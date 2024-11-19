Princess Cruises reportedly increased cleaning and disinfection procedures after it became clear there had been an outbreak. Sick travellers were also asked to provide stool specimens for testing.

On November 17, Coral Princess arrived in Los Angeles and all passengers disembarked.

It then promptly began a 16-day journey to Fort Lauderdale.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus and causes gastroenteritis; inflammation of the stomach in intestines. It’s also commonly called “stomach flu” and leads to symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, fever, and body aches.

Since one only needs 10 particles of the virus to feel unwell, it’s notorious for causing outbreaks by spreading quickly between people in schools, nursing homes, restaurants and cruise ships.

There is no specific treatment for norovirus and people are typically advised to treat the symptoms and prevent dehydration by drinking fluids.

In severe cases, people may need to be hospitalised for treatment.

Why do gastro illnesses occur on cruise ships?

There have been 11 recorded gastro outbreaks on cruise ships this year according to the CDC and norovirus caused seven of these outbreaks. Other outbreaks were caused by E. coli on a Silversea Cruise ship, salmonella on Royal Caribbean International’s Radiance of the Seas and an unknown source on Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s Allure of the Seas.

Outbreaks of viruses such as norovirus, E. coli and salmonella are thought to occur on cruise ships because of the high number of people sharing enclosed spaces and communal eating areas for an extended period of time.

“Traveling on cruise ships exposes people to new environments and high volumes of people, including other travellers,” the CDC states on its website.

“This exposure can create the risk for illness from contaminated food or water or, more commonly, through person-to-person contact.”



