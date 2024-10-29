“The propulsion issues, storm force conditions and vessel motions continued until the following morning when Spirit of Discovery was able to continue its passage,” the report stated.

“During this period over 100 passengers were injured.”

The interim report added details on its investigation approach, noting that it will be shared with relevant parties for consultation.

“The MAIB’s investigation has considered all aspects of the accident to determine the causes and circumstances of Spirit of Discovery’s loss of propulsion in heavy weather and the on board response, including analysis of the vessel’s intended passage; preparations for operating in heavy weather; the on board response to passenger injuries and damage; and the medical treatment of injured passengers,” it said.

“The MAIB investigation is nearing completion, and a draft of the report is being prepared and will be distributed to stakeholders for a 30-day consultation period in due course.”

Speaking to the Independent following the incident in November, passenger Carol Lake said she thought she “wasn’t going to make it” as she saw massive waves, which were reportedly 9m high.

“It was like a horror movie outside with the waves going up so high,” Lake added

In a statement, Saga Cruises said that all passengers were offered a refund, adding “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with the family of our guest who died following the storm in the Bay of Biscay last year.”

“We are continuing to work with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch, supporting their investigation,” it said.

The cruise line, which has operated for more than 70 years, exclusively creates holidays for those aged 50 and over. Alongside the Spirit of Discovery, the fleet also includes the Spirit of Adventure which sails across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Caribbean.