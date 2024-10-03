The neighbourhood of Plaka in Athens, Greece. Photo / Sarah Pollok

Since the Adriatic Gems cruise departed from Athens, I got to spend a few days in the ancient city, which meant heading to the charming neighbourhood of Plaka. Nestled under the shadow of the Acropolis, the network of narrow cobblestone streets is a treasure chest full of little boutiques, and footpath tavernas where you can enjoy a meal (or several) al fresco.

2. Acropolis, Athens

The Temple of Athena Polias, dedicated to Athena, the patron deity of Athens. Photo / Sarah Pollok

Speaking of Athens, no visit is complete without hiking up the Acropolis to see the Parthenon. Of course, that’s not the only building on top of the historic citadel; there’s also the Temple of Athena Polias, which features ‘the Maiden Porch’ decorated by several female statues. For beautiful lighting, fewer crowds and cooler temperatures, visit at 5pm when the sun begins to set.

3. Cruising at sea

There are plenty of places to relax on Holland America Lines' Oosterdam. Photo / Sarah Pollok

The beauty of travelling by cruise ship is that ‘travel’ days don’t look like hauling a heavy suitcase through train stations or queuing at airports. Instead, it looks like choosing one of the many spots with ocean views and settling back with a book while the ship takes you to your next destination.

4. City walls, Dubrovnik

The famous Old Town in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Photo / Sarah Pollok

The Croatian city of Dubrovnik is known for many things but the blanket of terracotta rooftops in the Old Town is one of the more iconic sights. Thanks to docking early at the nearby port, we were some of the first people to clamber up the staircase and enter the 13th-century city walls that morning. From high above, we drank in panoramic views of the historic buildings on one side (where 1500 people still reside) and vast views of the deep blue Adriatic on the other.

5. Buza Bar, Dubrovnik

Check out this beautiful view at a hidden bar in Dubrovnik, Photo / Sarah Pollok

Tempted by ocean views, I followed up an Old Town tour with a visit to Buza Bar. After walking through a literal hole in the wall, you’ll find a humble little bar carved out on the cliffside. Grab a cold drink and a plastic crate to sit on under the shade or follow the winding staircase down to the rocks, where some people lay about soaking up the sun and others leap off into the cool water.

6. Perast, Montenegro

The village of Perast, near Kotor, is a must-visit spot in Montenegro. Photo / Sarah Pollok

In late August, the fortified town of Kotor in Montenegro was still teeming with thousands of visitors. Thankfully, I’d booked a cruise excursion and was whisked away by a local guide Dijana to the sleepy village of Perast. Here, we visited the town’s famous man-made island ‘Our Lady of the Rock’ and its magnificent church, dined on freshly caught seafood in a peaceful outdoor restaurant and soaked in the calm coastal atmosphere.

7. Palaiokastritsa, Corfu

Hiking up to the monastery in Palaiokastritsa is tough but worth it for the views. Photo / Sarah Pollok

The village of Palaiokastritsa may be hard to pronounce but it’s supremely easy to love. When our cruise ship pulled up alongside the Greek Island of Corfu, it didn’t take much research to know I had to head to this village to enjoy its postcard-perfect beaches, best seen from the winding little hilltop road to the local Monastery.

8. Naples, Italy

City views after pulling into the city of Naples. Photo / Sarah Pollok

We experienced several different types of disembarkation during our eight-day adventure but pulling right up alongside a city and docking at the port was a favourite. Waking up on day seven, I grabbed a coffee and watched us pull into Naples at sunrise, watching the city come to life below us. After a quick breakfast, it took just minutes to step off the ship where we were free to wander the town or embark on our excursions.

9. Portici, Italy

Getting up close to watch master artisans carve cameos in Italy. Photo / Sarah Pollok

A day trip to Sorrento involved a surprising stop at Donadio Corals and Cameos in Portici, where we watched artisans at work carving portraits and images into shells. Similar to today, the Roman carvings were used for signet rings, jewellery and objets d’art, with some dating back to the 5th century BC.

10. Cooking up a storm

Chefs preparing the evening dinner service on board the Oosterdam cruise ship. Photo / Sarah Pollok

If there was any concern about the quality of kai during a cruise, let this picture of executive chef Erick Tuscano ease your worries. Here, Tuscano is doing what he does before every dinner service; preparing one of every dish featured on the menu to taste test it with the team. This level of quality isn’t just reserved for the fancy restaurants but all of the cafes, grills and bars you can grab a bite to eat on board.

DETAILS

For more information on Holland America cruises, see hollandamerica.com