Carnival Cruise Line bans upside-down pineapples as swingers seek meet-ups

No upside-down pineapple decorations will be allowed on cabin doors of Carnival Cruise Line's fleet. Photo / Supplied / 123rf

Carnival Cruise Line announced it is banning upside-down pineapple decorations from being displayed on the doors of its fleet in a move that may disappoint its swinging cruisers.

In the swinging community, an upside-down pineapple is a sign for someone living a partner-swapping lifestyle or interested in trying it.

According to Cruise Hive, a website that specialises in cruise industry news, the cruise operator’s brand ambassador John Heald confirmed the ban on its Carnival Hub app.

A traveller used the app to post a request for single meet-ups, Cruise Hive reported. “Please can Carnival have an addition to their app that will give the opportunity for single cruisers to meet?” the user posted.

Heald replied the company, which has been operating since 1972, would not hold official meet-ups.

According to Cruise Hive, he then asked the community how they have met prospective singles while on board, to which another user responded: “Upside [down] pineapple on your door will do the trick!”

In response, Heald said the decorations are prohibited on the ships and they will be “removed from any cabin door”.

While the symbol is not illegal, several issues can arise, from unwanted visitors to pranks going too far.

“This probably has to do with the amount of people who think it’s funny to put them on other people’s doors,” one user speculated on a Reddit thread debating the topic.

“Someone on my last cruise had someone put a pineapple on their door, then some drunk person knocked on their door at 2am and woke up their kid,” another added.

The adult decoration is not the only thing the cruise operator has banned from its vessels,

The Carnival’s website lists 27 prohibited items, including “all types of speakers” and kava.

“Items will be removed and disposed of and no compensation will be provided,” a statement read on the cruise line’s website.

The Herald has reached out to Carnival Cruise Line for comment.

While Carnival might be tightening its approach to the swinging lifestyle on board, there are other swinging-friendly cruise lines.

Bliss Cruises, LLV and Desire Cruises are popular choices for those preferring the alternative sexual lifestyle.

One review of a Bliss Cruise wrote on Reddit: “You are on a boat with 4k people, most are swingers (not everyone who goes is), so if you are looking for fun you have a good chance of finding it.

“Loud music, people dancing badly – all normal swinger party fare, and every day.”

