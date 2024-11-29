In the swinging community, an upside-down pineapple is a sign for someone living a partner-swapping lifestyle or interested in trying it.
According to Cruise Hive, a website that specialises in cruise industry news, the cruise operator’s brand ambassador John Heald confirmed the ban on its Carnival Hub app.
A traveller used the app to post a request for single meet-ups, Cruise Hive reported. “Please can Carnival have an addition to their app that will give the opportunity for single cruisers to meet?” the user posted.
Heald replied the company, which has been operating since 1972, would not hold official meet-ups.