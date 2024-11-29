According to Cruise Hive, he then asked the community how they have met prospective singles while on board, to which another user responded: “Upside [down] pineapple on your door will do the trick!”

In response, Heald said the decorations are prohibited on the ships and they will be “removed from any cabin door”.

While the symbol is not illegal, several issues can arise, from unwanted visitors to pranks going too far.

“This probably has to do with the amount of people who think it’s funny to put them on other people’s doors,” one user speculated on a Reddit thread debating the topic.

“Someone on my last cruise had someone put a pineapple on their door, then some drunk person knocked on their door at 2am and woke up their kid,” another added.

The adult decoration is not the only thing the cruise operator has banned from its vessels,

The Carnival’s website lists 27 prohibited items, including “all types of speakers” and kava.

“Items will be removed and disposed of and no compensation will be provided,” a statement read on the cruise line’s website.

The Herald has reached out to Carnival Cruise Line for comment.

While Carnival might be tightening its approach to the swinging lifestyle on board, there are other swinging-friendly cruise lines.

Bliss Cruises, LLV and Desire Cruises are popular choices for those preferring the alternative sexual lifestyle.

One review of a Bliss Cruise wrote on Reddit: “You are on a boat with 4k people, most are swingers (not everyone who goes is), so if you are looking for fun you have a good chance of finding it.

“Loud music, people dancing badly – all normal swinger party fare, and every day.”