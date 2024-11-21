It is unclear whether the couple were flying or what airline they were on, but de Regil allegedly said she was feeling “crazy” after spending almost 35 hours flying.

Many people can feel tight or fidgety on a flight and it’s common to see passengers lightly stretching or walking around the aircraft.

De Regil took things to another level and performed an intense full-body workout that included running on the spot and squat jumps.

Viewers appeared unimpressed at the star’s commitment to a workout.

“How uncomfortable for people,” one person commented on a TikTok showing the workout. Others said they initially thought it was a practical joke or a ploy for attention.

People pointed out she must have smelled bad after the workout, the New York Post reported.

Some people commented that no flight is 35 hours, but de Regil was probably referring to the total time spent travelling if she took consecutive long-haul flights.

Not everyone thought her behaviour was strange. Several appeared inspired by her commitment.

“If we were all this focused and committed to our goals ... we would go far,” one person wrote.

“Those movements that you see, hahaha, are to avoid thrombosis and, above all, I don’t know about you, but I can’t sit for that long,” the New York Post reported her saying.