Kiwis could have millions of dollars worth of unused foreign currency, according to a recent survey. Photo / 123rf

Kiwis could have millions of dollars worth of unused foreign currency, according to a recent survey. Photo / 123rf

Kiwis could have up to $299m in unspent foreign currency tucked away at home, according to a recent survey by Accor’s booking platform and loyalty programme, ALL.

A survey of 250 Kiwis who have travelled internationally found 64% had leftover holiday money at home after taking a trip abroad.

Almost half (47%) have the equivalent of $49 in leftover foreign currency and 17% have between $100 and $199.

Using passport and travel data, ALL predicted at least 2.25 million Kiwi adults have travelled internationally before, which suggests there could be up to $299m in unspent foreign currency.

The potential amount of spare coins and notes was significant but not necessarily surprising, Accor Pacific chief operating officer Adrian Williams said.