Don't miss out on a day in Noosa to enjoy the boutique shops and beautiful beach boardwalk. Photo / Visit Sunshine Coast

2. Do the Noosa Coastal Walk

Speaking of Noosa, we’ve got your afternoon plans sorted and, better yet, it won’t cost you a cent. Noosa Coastal Walk isn’t a hidden gem any more but the 2.5km track’s cliff-top views of the ocean below and several short tracks down to empty beaches are truly stunning. Walk all the way to the edge of the peninsula and you’ll likely spot youths stretched out across the rocks, taking turns swimming in two natural rock pools called the Fairy Pools. If you’re lucky, like we were, you’ll also spot pods of whales in the distance. The walk is beautiful any time of day but we recommend aiming to walk back to the carpark around 5pm in summer, when the sun heads towards the horizon, turning the sky pink and casting a golden glow across the coastline.

3. Stay at the Holiday Inn Express

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have hesitations about staying at a Holiday Inn hotel but was glad to have my mind changed. The newly opened hotel is modern, bright, and pristine with thoughtfully designed rooms at rates that don’t make your bank account sweat. We wanted somewhere nice but knew it would essentially be a crash pad to return to after days spent adventuring and this certainly ticked all the boxes. The free breakfast buffet sweetened the deal too, allowing us to fuel up for free before tackling the day. The helpful staff is another bonus, and when you factor in the prime location – just a short stroll from some of the best restaurants in the area (Giddy Geisha or Soka), top-notch fitness and yoga studios (Flow ST8) – it’s hard to beat.

Stay in the newly developed town of Maroochydore. Photo / Visit Sunshine Coast

4. Swim at Kondalilla Falls

Sunshine Coast is known for its beaches but the Hinterland offers a totally different experience that’s equally captivating – and free. Kondalilla National Park is a must-visit, especially the Kondalilla Falls circuit which takes you down through native forest to a small waterfall and large pool. Go early enough and you might get the place all to yourself to enjoy the fresh mountain air, cool water and sun-warmed rocks.

Arrive early at Kondalilla Falls and you'll have a natural pool all to yourself. Photo / Visit Sunshine Coast

5. Taste your way around Eumundi Markets

The Eumundi Markets are a Sunshine Coast institution and the largest artisan market in Australia. Open twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday, the markets boast more than 600 vendors who sell anything from palm-reading sessions and hand-made soaps to personalised jewellery and retro posters. If there’s a piece of kitsch you want, chances are you’ll find it here. Of course, if you are in the mood to spend, wander towards the dozens of food trucks and be tempted by the aroma of freshly baked treats or sizzling dishes. I recommend grabbing a takeaway and settling down on one of the tables near the buskers for lunch and a show.

Taste your way around Eumundi Markets. Photo / Visit Sunshine Coast

6. Save on direct flights

Flights and accommodation are often the costliest part of a trip but there is good news for those looking to save. Cost-savvy travellers usually nab a cheap flight to Brisbane then drive two hours up the coast or book a second flight to Maroochydore but from December 13 Jetstar starts direct flights from Auckland to the Sunny coast. This will slash the cost of a direct round-trip journey from $800 to as little as $400 depending on when you book, leaving you a little extra cash to spend on a fancy meal at Noosa or handmade goods at Eumundi Markets.

Checklist

SUNSHINE COAST

GETTING THERE

From December 13, Jetstar will operate direct flights between Auckland and Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore) and Auckland. The new route will operate three times per week, year-round.

Air New Zealand offers non-stop flights between Auckland and the Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore) seasonally between July and October.

DETAILS

queensland.com/nz/en/home