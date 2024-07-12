Locale occupies one corner of Hastings St, offering a traditional Italian menu with a focus on local produce.

It’s a staple for locals and visitors alike and is likely the first restaurant recommendation you’ll hear on arrival.

It’s also close enough to Noosa Main Beach to fit in an after-dinner walk to burn off some of the antipasto, pasta and tiramisu and take in the sunset.

Locale has a traditional Italian menu with a focus on local produce. Photo / Supplied

Moonstruck

If you’re like me and coffee and gin are the ideal beverages to bookend your day, then a visit to Moonstruck - cafe by day, speakeasy-style gin bar by night - is non-negotiable.

You can start your morning here with a flat white, a pastry or a breakfast bowl, go about your day, and return at sunset for sharing platters and Australian-made gin cocktails or tasting flights.

If gin’s not your thing, not to worry. The drinks menu includes plenty of wine, beer and spirits, all the classic cocktails and non-alcoholic options.

Piccolino

Judging by the number of Italian restaurants in Noosa, it’s a favourite cuisine for many - and family-owned Piccolino offers up a more relaxed dining experience, perfect for a crowd or a family dinner.

Dine inside or al fresco - most nights, there’s live music to accompany your meal - or head upstairs to the rooftop O-Bar to share pizzas and cocktails. Having tried the woodfired pizza, focaccia and amaretto sour by night and returned for brunch and coffee the next day, it’s clear they can indeed do it all.

Signature Smashed Avocado at Piccolino in Noosa. Photo / Supplied

Sum Yung Guys

Avid viewers of MasterChef Australia will recognise the name behind Asian fusion restaurant Sum Yung Guys, Matt Sinclair. Years after first opening in Noosa with the help of chefs Michael Rickard and Jeremiah Jones and cocktail master Dylan Campbell, the hype hasn’t died down - and for good reason. If you’re planning a visit, make sure you book ahead.

Expect to see a seafood-heavy menu - scallops, Mooloolaba prawns, kingfish - packed with modern Asian flavours and paired with creative cocktails, spritzes and sake.

The team is set to open a second restaurant, Pelicano, in September this year.

Avid viewers of MasterChef Australia will recognise the name behind Asian fusion restaurant Sum Yung Guy. Photo / Supplied

Catalina Noosa

If dining on land doesn’t cut it, board the Catalina for a memorable dining experience in Noosa.

The beach club cruise sets sail along the Noosa River at sunset weekly on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, while you can also board for a lunch cruise on Saturdays - visit their website for dates and ticket information.

The menu is created by their executive chef, complete with a bar both on the lower and upper decks and DJ to keep you entertained - just note you’ll need to leave the kids at home as the vessel is strictly 18+.

If dining on land doesn’t cut it, board the Catalina for a memorable dining experience in Noosa. Photo / Supplied

Checklist

NOOSA

GETTING THERE

Fly non-stop from Auckland to Brisbane Airport in approx. 3 hours, 50 minutes with Air NZ, Jetstar and China Airlines. From Brisbane Airport, the drive time to Noosa is 1 hour, 40 minutes.

Air New Zealand offers non-stop flights between Auckland and the Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore) seasonally between July and October.

From December 2024, a year-round Auckland-Sunshine Coast Airport route will be operated by Jetstar.

DETAILS

visitnoosa.com.au

queensland.com/nz/en/home








