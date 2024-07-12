Noosa doesn't just boast beach and boating activities - it also has a bustling foodie scene. Photo / Tourism Noosa
Noosa is a popular seaside haunt for Kiwis and Australians alike, not solely for its sand and surf, but also for its impeccable dining scene, writes Bethany Reitsma
The seaside town of Noosa at the top of the Sunshine Coast is a popular holiday destination year-round, with temperatures reminiscent of a humid Auckland summer even in winter.
It’s known for its surfing and beaches, national parks and hinterland, and is driving distance from the Sunny Coast’s many theme parks. But if you’re not the outdoorsy type, then the resort area’s bustling hospitality scene is sure to be high on your itinerary.
Most of the restaurants, eateries and bars can be found on central Hastings St - convenient unless you’re driving and trying to find a park, so if you’re heading out for a meal, take a bus, walk or order an Uber.
You can start your morning here with a flat white, a pastry or a breakfast bowl, go about your day, and return at sunset for sharing platters and Australian-made gin cocktails or tasting flights.
If gin’s not your thing, not to worry. The drinks menu includes plenty of wine, beer and spirits, all the classic cocktails and non-alcoholic options.
Piccolino
Judging by the number of Italian restaurants in Noosa, it’s a favourite cuisine for many - and family-owned Piccolino offers up a more relaxed dining experience, perfect for a crowd or a family dinner.
Dine inside or al fresco - most nights, there’s live music to accompany your meal - or head upstairs to the rooftop O-Bar to share pizzas and cocktails. Having tried the woodfired pizza, focaccia and amaretto sour by night and returned for brunch and coffee the next day, it’s clear they can indeed do it all.
Sum Yung Guys
Avid viewers of MasterChef Australia will recognise the name behind Asian fusion restaurant Sum Yung Guys, Matt Sinclair. Years after first opening in Noosa with the help of chefs Michael Rickard and Jeremiah Jones and cocktail master Dylan Campbell, the hype hasn’t died down - and for good reason. If you’re planning a visit, make sure you book ahead.
Expect to see a seafood-heavy menu - scallops, Mooloolaba prawns, kingfish - packed with modern Asian flavours and paired with creative cocktails, spritzes and sake.
The team is set to open a second restaurant, Pelicano, in September this year.
Catalina Noosa
If dining on land doesn’t cut it, board the Catalina for a memorable dining experience in Noosa.
The menu is created by their executive chef, complete with a bar both on the lower and upper decks and DJ to keep you entertained - just note you’ll need to leave the kids at home as the vessel is strictly 18+.