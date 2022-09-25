Destination of the Week: Noosa
Why you should go: Take beautiful bays, golden beaches and pristine national parks, add in a range boutique accommodation and shopping options, plus a slew of top restaurants and a resort town feel, and you're getting close to the Noosa vibe. In short, it ticks all the boxes for a relaxed, beachy holiday.
Top spots: If sun and sand are your scene, head for the sheltered waters of Noosa Main Beach, Sunshine Bay Beach, or Noosa North Shore. An easy stroll from the town centre, Noosa National Park boasts spectacular coastal scenery, secluded coves and a huge network of walking tracks. Hit the waters with a Noosa Ferry cruise or kayak trip on the Noosa River, or shop up a storm at the fashion boutiques on Hastings St at Noosa Heads. Family groups will enjoy the nearby Australia Zoo and Aussie World theme park.
Best eats: Popular foodie hangouts include Alba, Lucio's Marina, Humble on Duke, and Sails for sophisticated grazing overlooking Noosa Main Beach. For family favourites, swing by Betty's Burgers, Noosa Heads Surf Club or Bistro C for a table right by the water. Don't miss Eumundi Markets for local artisan bites (as well as a huge range of craft and homeware stalls.)
Getting there: Air New Zealand flies from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to the Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore), about half an hour's drive to Noosa.
For more, see visitnoosa.com.au