Noosa's pristine beaches and range of activities make it a top choice for a sunny getaway. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland.

Noosa's pristine beaches and range of activities make it a top choice for a sunny getaway. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland.

Destination of the Week: Noosa

Why you should go: Take beautiful bays, golden beaches and pristine national parks, add in a range boutique accommodation and shopping options, plus a slew of top restaurants and a resort town feel, and you're getting close to the Noosa vibe. In short, it ticks all the boxes for a relaxed, beachy holiday.

Noosa National Park is popular with locals and visitors. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland.

Top spots: If sun and sand are your scene, head for the sheltered waters of Noosa Main Beach, Sunshine Bay Beach, or Noosa North Shore. An easy stroll from the town centre, Noosa National Park boasts spectacular coastal scenery, secluded coves and a huge network of walking tracks. Hit the waters with a Noosa Ferry cruise or kayak trip on the Noosa River, or shop up a storm at the fashion boutiques on Hastings St at Noosa Heads. Family groups will enjoy the nearby Australia Zoo and Aussie World theme park.

Noosa's Hastings Street is lined with restaurants and boutiques. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland.

Best eats: Popular foodie hangouts include Alba, Lucio's Marina, Humble on Duke, and Sails for sophisticated grazing overlooking Noosa Main Beach. For family favourites, swing by Betty's Burgers, Noosa Heads Surf Club or Bistro C for a table right by the water. Don't miss Eumundi Markets for local artisan bites (as well as a huge range of craft and homeware stalls.)

The popular Eumundi Markets. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Getting there: Air New Zealand flies from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to the Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore), about half an hour's drive to Noosa.

For more, see visitnoosa.com.au