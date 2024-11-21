Two Danish citizens and an American have also reportedly died in Laos following what media said was a night out in a popular backpacker town where they had drunk suspected tainted alcohol.
“Tragically, Bianca Jones has lost her life. Our first thoughts at this moment are with her family and friends who are grieving a terrible and cruel loss,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Parliament.
“We also take this moment to say that we are thinking of Bianca’s friend Holly Bowles who is fighting for her life.”
The group of around 12 tourists became ill after a night out on November 12 in adventure capital Vang Vieng, according to British and Australian media.