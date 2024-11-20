Advertisement
Laos methanol poisoning: Kiwi ‘unwell’, MFAT issues warning after Australian teens hospitalised

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has warned New Zealanders travelling to a Southeast Asian country to “be cautious” when drinking alcohol after two Australian teenagers suffered suspected methanol poisoning.

And it says one New Zealander in Laos “may be” a victim of methanol poisoning already.

The warning comes after two teenage Australian best friends – Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones – were found critically injured in a Laos hotel and are fighting for their lives in a Thai hospital after reportedly drinking tainted alcohol.

The Daily Mail reported that the pair from Melbourne, both 19, were on a gap-year trip across Southeast Asia when they were found. Authorities suspect they drank poisoned cocktails while holidaying in the party town of Vang Vieng.

The duo were among a large group of international travellers and it is understood that two Danish women in their 20s have died, and at least 10 other people have fallen ill after drinking the tainted alcohol.

Bianca Jones (left) and Holly Bowles of Melbourne are on life support in a Thai hospital after drinking tainted alcohol.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said the New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok – which has responsibility for Laos – has been contacted by one Kiwi who was unwell and “may be a victim” of methanol poisoning.

“We have updated our travel advisory for Laos to note that there have been several cases of suspected methanol poisoning after consuming alcoholic drinks,” MFAT said in a statement.

“Travellers are advised to be cautious about consuming alcoholic beverages, particularly cocktails and drinks made with spirits that may have been adulterated with harmful substances.

“Know the signs of methanol poisoning and seek immediate medical attention if poisoning is suspected.”

A statement from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs can confirm that two Danish citizens have passed away in Laos. For reasons of confidentiality in personal matters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no further comments.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

