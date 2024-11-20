The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has warned New Zealanders travelling to a Southeast Asian country to “be cautious” when drinking alcohol after two Australian teenagers suffered suspected methanol poisoning.
And it says one New Zealander in Laos “may be” a victim of methanol poisoning already.
The warning comes after two teenage Australian best friends – Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones – were found critically injured in a Laos hotel and are fighting for their lives in a Thai hospital after reportedly drinking tainted alcohol.
The Daily Mail reported that the pair from Melbourne, both 19, were on a gap-year trip across Southeast Asia when they were found. Authorities suspect they drank poisoned cocktails while holidaying in the party town of Vang Vieng.