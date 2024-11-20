The duo were among a large group of international travellers and it is understood that two Danish women in their 20s have died, and at least 10 other people have fallen ill after drinking the tainted alcohol.

Bianca Jones (left) and Holly Bowles of Melbourne are on life support in a Thai hospital after drinking tainted alcohol.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said the New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok – which has responsibility for Laos – has been contacted by one Kiwi who was unwell and “may be a victim” of methanol poisoning.

“We have updated our travel advisory for Laos to note that there have been several cases of suspected methanol poisoning after consuming alcoholic drinks,” MFAT said in a statement.

“Travellers are advised to be cautious about consuming alcoholic beverages, particularly cocktails and drinks made with spirits that may have been adulterated with harmful substances.

“Know the signs of methanol poisoning and seek immediate medical attention if poisoning is suspected.”

A statement from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs can confirm that two Danish citizens have passed away in Laos. For reasons of confidentiality in personal matters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no further comments.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.