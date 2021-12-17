Travel inspiration: World's biggest events of 2022/2023

The world of mega-events is gearing up for new excitement in the new year, writes Alice Frances

Itching to pack your bags for a trip of a lifetime in 2022 or 2023? Why not time your travels around one of these once-in-a-lifetime experiences. With many large-scale events and festivals forced to cancel in the past couple of years, most are now set to return even bigger and better in 2022 and beyond.

2022 events

Marking Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service in February, official celebrations are planned from June 2-5 2022 across an extended bank holiday - Platinum Jubilee Weekend. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee February 6, UK

She's not typically one to enjoy a fuss in her honour, but come 2022, if she's still on the throne, her Majesty will be the focus of dozens of festivities throughout the year. Marking her 70 years of service in February, the official celebrations will be held from June 2-5 across an extended bank holiday - Platinum Jubilee Weekend. The four days of festivities will include public events as well as international moments of reflection, including Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral and Platinum Party at the Palace – a live concert at Buckingham Palace, said to be featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment.

The world's biggest party has been given the go-ahead for 2022 after it was cancelled this year for the first time in more than a century. Photo / Getty Images

Rio CarnivalFeb 25–March 2, Rio de Janeiro

The world's biggest party has been given the go-ahead for 2022 after it was cancelled this year for the first time in more than a century. With more than 500 street parades lined up over the week on the sizzling beaches of Copacabana and Ipanema, to the steamy inner streets of Rio de Janeiro, you're going to need some stamina. But, with some serious pent-up partying in them – leave it to the Brazilians to get the party started in 2022.

Floriade Expo is held every 10 years in the Netherlands and will return in 2022 from April to October. Photo / Getty Images

Floriade 22April 14–October 9, the Netherlands

Forget the Chelsea Flower Show, the horticultural exhibition that should be top of your list is Floriade Expo 2022. Held every 10 years in the Netherlands, this time beautiful Almere plays host to the event that celebrates local and international flowers, plants, fruits, plus green and sustainable technology. More than 40 countries will contribute to the expo, with an 850m-long cable car connecting sections, or you're encouraged to make your way around on foot or bike.

MatarikiJune 24, NZ

Our very own backyard is the place to be in June 2022, as we mark our very first public holiday to celebrate Matariki. Keep an eye out for festival activities in your local community, or book your tickets now to have a front-row seat of the night sky for the arrival of the Matariki star cluster. Lake Tekapo's Dark Sky Project is a great place to be - part of the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve and home to some of the world's darkest skies. Manuhiri (visitors) can choose three experiences:

The Summit Experience at University of Canterbury Mt John Observatory; or a Dark Sky Experience at Dark Sky Project Base. Plans for Matariki are yet to be announced, so keep an eye on their Facebook page for more information. facebook.com/DarkSkyProjectNZ

Other great places to celebrate will be Aotea Great Barrier Island and Rakiura Stewart Island - both dark sky sanctuaries - or Wai-Iti, near Nelson, a smaller dark sky park.

2022 Commonwealth GamesJuly 28-August 8, Birmingham

Preparations are on track in Birmingham, where the UK is set to host the games for the third time. But these games already appear to be one for the record books – for a start they'll be the first-ever carbon-neutral games, and for the first time, there are set to be more medal events for women than men. Organisers are tight-lipped on what's in store for the opening and closing ceremonies but have let slip that Bafta award-winning screenwriter Steven Knight (the creator behind Peaky Blinders) is involved.

Oktoberfest 2022 September 17–October 3, Munich

After the festival was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021, Oktoberfest 2022 is gearing up to be bigger than ever, with tour packages already selling out. Next year the beer will be flowing in Munich for 18 days and your best bet is to try to be there for the opening or closing ceremonies – although you'll have much more luck finding a seat if you go during weekdays. Prost!

The Fifa Football World Cup is due to take place in Qatar in November 2022, the first time an Arab nation has played host. Photo / Getty Images

2022 Qatar World Cup November 21–December 18, Qatar

Since controversially winning the right to play host 11 years ago, Qatar has spent a staggering US$138 billion on bringing its cup dream to life – with stadiums, cities and hectares of green spaces suddenly emerging out of the sand. It's the first time an Arab nation will host the Fifa World Cup and if the beautiful game somehow doesn't provide enough of a spectacle in itself, Qatar is promising to put on one heck of a show.

Tutankhamun's final resting placeNovember 4, Cairo

Not a big sports fan? Egypt could be your place to be in 2022. After celebrating 100 years of independence from the UK on February 28, Egypt will then mark another moment of great historical significance as it welcomes home King Tutankhamen to his final resting place in Cairo, exactly 100 years after his tomb was discovered. On the November 4 anniversary, the doors to the new Grand Egyptian Museum are due to open to great fanfare, where – after years spent travelling the globe – King Tut and his artefacts will now be found, forever.

After celebrating 100 years of independence from the UK on February 28, Egypt will then mark another moment of great historical significance in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

2023 events

2023 Cricket World Cup October–November, India

Originally due to take place in February, the 2023 cup has been moved to the end of the year, due to the pandemic. But, in good news, it's arguably the best time of year to visit India who, after co-hosting in the past, will host solo for the first time. With cricket by far the No 1 played and watched sport in India, there's likely to be no better venue to soak up the cup. Tour packages are expected to go on sale shortly, when the much-awaited schedule is released.

2023 Rugby World CupSept 8–Oct 21, France

Kiwis may have to make some tough decisions between cricket or rugby, when the cup kicks off on the opposite side of the world at a similar time. Unlike the cricket, match times and venues have already been released – taking place from Lille to Marseille – so if you want to be among the action, you'll need to be quick.