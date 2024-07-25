In 2023, the list featured 50 cities but this year has increased to 100 spots and focus on more specific places such as hotels or tour companies.
TIME’s editors said the destinations in the 2024 list “reflect the id of humanity: what the collective we desires most when unburdened from daily stressors and responsibilities”.
It’s highbrow talk but, for Kiwis, it means those wishing to pursue delight and relaxation away from daily obligations and stress have two world-class posts to visit: Dive Tutukaka and Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat in the Mackenzie region.
The destinations were selected by the New York-based magazine and website’s global network of correspondents and contributors
Northland’s Dive Tutukaka is featured in the “Greatest Places to Visit” section, which includes restaurants, attractions and cultural institutions.
The entry described how Dive Tutukaka is the first in Aotearoa to be named a PADI Adaptive Services Facility, enabling people of all abilities (yes, truly all) to explore the waters around Poor Knights Island and the surrounding Marine Protected Area.
“The ocean is a great leveller - none of us should be there, and yet we all can. It opens such wonder for us all,” said Dive Tutukaka owner Kate Malcom.
Meanwhile, the 5-star Mt Cook Retreats, located by Lake Pūkaki, was the only accommodation in Aotearoa to feature in the “World’s Greatest Places to Stay” list.
In the entry, TIME called out the retreat’s luxury star-gazing experience “Billion Star Dining”.
“Perched atop a high mountain plateau in the sparse terrain of New Zealand’s South Island, the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve is among the best places on the planet to gaze up at the stars. At the Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat you can marvel at no less than a billion of them, paired with pinot noir and charred venison,” the entry reads.
The retreat is “absolutely thrilled” by the recognition, said retreat director Kaye Paardekooper.
“Our team has worked tirelessly to create exceptional experiences across our accommodation, cuisine, stargazing and wellbeing offerings,” Paardekooper said.
Mackenzie tourism manager Lydia Stoddart agreed, adding: “The recognition in TIME is well deserved, and further reinforces the Mackenzie as leaders in stargazing and now ‘star-grazing’.”
Further afield, three spots from Australia made the list: Wukalina Walk in Tasmania, WA EV Network in Western Australia and Sun Ranch in Coopers Shot.