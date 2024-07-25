Northland’s Dive Tutukaka is featured in the “Greatest Places to Visit” section, which includes restaurants, attractions and cultural institutions.

The entry described how Dive Tutukaka is the first in Aotearoa to be named a PADI Adaptive Services Facility, enabling people of all abilities (yes, truly all) to explore the waters around Poor Knights Island and the surrounding Marine Protected Area.

“The ocean is a great leveller - none of us should be there, and yet we all can. It opens such wonder for us all,” said Dive Tutukaka owner Kate Malcom.

Skipper and dive instructor Sophie Roselt of Dive Tutukaka during a freedive.

Meanwhile, the 5-star Mt Cook Retreats, located by Lake Pūkaki, was the only accommodation in Aotearoa to feature in the “World’s Greatest Places to Stay” list.

In the entry, TIME called out the retreat’s luxury star-gazing experience “Billion Star Dining”.

“Perched atop a high mountain plateau in the sparse terrain of New Zealand’s South Island, the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve is among the best places on the planet to gaze up at the stars. At the Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat you can marvel at no less than a billion of them, paired with pinot noir and charred venison,” the entry reads.

Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat on the shores of Lake Pukaki.

The retreat is “absolutely thrilled” by the recognition, said retreat director Kaye Paardekooper.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to create exceptional experiences across our accommodation, cuisine, stargazing and wellbeing offerings,” Paardekooper said.

Mackenzie tourism manager Lydia Stoddart agreed, adding: “The recognition in TIME is well deserved, and further reinforces the Mackenzie as leaders in stargazing and now ‘star-grazing’.”

Further afield, three spots from Australia made the list: Wukalina Walk in Tasmania, WA EV Network in Western Australia and Sun Ranch in Coopers Shot.