The Mount Hot Pools, Bay of Plenty. Photo / Romani Wilburn

Fernland Spa is also a popular option, especially at night when soaking in its 38C mineral waters is made even more enchanting with dripping ferns and lush green native foliage in the moody light. At Oropi, you’ll find a thermal public pool and private spas - definitely try out their Smallgusta mini golf beforehand (it’s actually a 1:10 scale miniature putting course with sweeping country views, so great for “real golfers” too). And if you’re really looking for the ultimate relaxation day, Mount Hot Pools also has massages available, or you can head to Thai Touch, a little sanctuary in the city where stress simply doesn’t exist.

Smallgusta mini golf at Oropi is a 1:10 scale miniature putting course with sweeping country views. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

Eat everything

Winter breaks have to include good comfort food, right? Bite into a piping hot cheese scone with thick melted butter at Spongedrop: devour jalapeno cheese sticks, bread and fantastic pastries at Breadhead; try the best mince on toast at Tay Street Beach Kitchen (think locally made sourdough, wagyu mince, parmesan and truffle oil), hearty ramen at Chidori, house-made pita stuffed with fresh falafel and choices like yoghurt garlic or white tahini sauce and Israeli pickles at Falafel Metro. Special Mention’s smash burgers are legendary along with their brunch faves, Rita’s is fab for Detroit-style thick-crust pizza, cocktails and great brews from The Island and you can’t go past Lloyd’s Deli for a fresh focaccia sandwich.

Tay Street Beach Kitchen serves the best mince on toast with locally made sourdough, wagyu mince, parmesan and truffle oil. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

If you’re looking for something a bit fancier, Solera and Picnicka turn out first-rate creative cuisine - both with fit-outs that will make you want to stay and stay on a chilly winter night - and locals seem to flock to Lantern for pan-Asian fare in a cute setting. If Italian is your thing, you’re in luck - Basilico and Rustica do fabulous fresh Italian woodfired pizzas to go (the owners are from Italy, and it shows with their focus on sourcing top-quality ingredients). Sugo is great, and Alpino is still the ultimate spot for a long Italian lunch with exceptional cichetti, antipasti, mains and pizza. If you like the unexpected, you won’t believe what’s hiding above the local dairy in Ōmokoroa. The contrast of looking out on a classic Kiwi beach scene while feasting on saffron arancini; cauliflower, parmesan and anchovy frittelli; king prawn linguine or wild boar polpette at Alma is all kinds of wonderful.

Dessert should definitely be on your list. Think winter classics like creme brulee, tiramisu, fruit crumbles and chocolate lava s’mores cakes in a toasty setting to end your evening.

Chicken Satay at Solera. Photo / Babiche Martens

Get outdoors and explore, in your earmuffs and scarf

Winter is a great time to don that snuggly puffer jacket and scarf and explore some of the stunning spots in the area. With far fewer crowds than in summer, it’s invigorating and truly life-affirming to meander the main beach at Mount Maunganui or the beautiful sands of Pāpāmoa as the August sun sparkles off the tide. If you’ve got a bit of energy, you might want to scramble up to the top of Mauao or the Pāpāmoa Hills for panoramic vistas, but if your pace is a little more languid, there’s a fantastic new boardwalk along the Mount beach called the Marine Parade Coastal Walkway that’s perfect for a sand-free stroll, scoot or even a bike ride (at four metres wide it can accommodate couples and friends just as easily as full families).

Kaiate Falls offers a magical world of waterfalls, ideal for contemplation amidst lush foliage and cascading falls. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

Just 25 minutes out of town, you’ll find a magical world of waterfalls in Kaiate - set aside extra time as you’re going to want to sit and contemplate your life amidst the lush foliage and cascading falls of all sizes in this emerald-hued wonderland; do take shoes with grip as it can be a bit slippy in places.

Winter Coastal Cruise by Dolphin Seafaris provides a unique perspective of Tauranga's harbour, busy port, beautiful beaches and Rabbit Island. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

Tauranga is famous for its harbour, and a Winter Coastal cruise is a great way to see it. While Dolphin Seafaris obviously specialise in Dolphin tours, in winter, you can do a shorter inner harbour cruise that gives you a totally different perspective on the region - seeing the busy port, the beautiful beaches and Rabbit Island from the water is spectacular, and they even provide hot chocolate and blankets if you want to sit outside and feel the sea air on your face.

Every day is a good day for shopping

If you want a bit of retail therapy, Bayfair and Tauranga Crossing are the main large mall hotspots, but there are plenty of market experiences, too, if you’re looking for local food - or arts and crafts. Depending on when you’re there, check out Tauranga Farmers’ Markets, The Little Big Markets, Mount Mainstream Urban Markets and plenty more options on different days.

Tauranga Crossing and Bayfair are great for retail therapy during winter breaks.

Drinks to warm your cockles

Of course you’ll need good coffee and local roasters and coffee geeks, Folk and Excelso have you covered there. For drinks in a cosy space, hit up Sailor (which specialises in rum), Jais Aben (it’s a restaurant, but you can go for their creative cocktails and some snacks), the Clarence or Ritas. Beer lovers are well covered with the Island and The Rising Tide (beer and dumplings, - happy days) and there’s no better place than the cellar door at the Cider Factorie on a sunny winter day with its views out to the coast.

Don’t limit your holidays at the Mount or Tauranga to just the summer. With fewer crowds, lower prices, beautiful walks, interesting activities and plenty to fill your face, it’s a fantastic destination in winter too.

For more things to see and do in the region, visit bayofplentynz.com