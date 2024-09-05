On the accomplishment, Tourism New Zealand chief executive Rene de Monchy said: “This recognition is a testament to the breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural experiences, and manaakitanga (warm hospitality) that our country offers.

“New Zealand’s diverse landscapes, from stunning beaches and lush forests to majestic mountains and vibrant cities, provide a unique and unforgettable experience for every visitor.

“We are committed to continuing to showcase the best of what New Zealand has to offer all year round and welcoming visitors to explore our beautiful country.”

Air New Zealand nabbed the title for leading airline in Oceania – for the 16th year in a row.

Remarking on the achievement, Air NZ chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said it was an “honour” and the recognition goes to its team “who go above and beyond every day”.

“Over the past year, we’ve been working hard to further improve the customer experience to make every journey as seamless as possible,” she said in a statement.

“Our new Seats to Suit offering provides greater choice and flexibility for short-haul travel, while the improvements to our customer contact centre, including the launch of live chat, have made it easier than ever to connect with our team.

“Additionally, the introduction of innovations such as baggage tracking in the Air NZ app allows our customers to monitor their luggage in real-time. These updates, among many others, demonstrate our commitment to creating an exceptional flying experience for our customers.”

Last year, several New Zealand travel businesses were recognised with awards by the WTA, highlighting local, Kiwi tourist ventures as some of the best in the region.

The WTA has been running for 31 years, launching in 1993. It aims to recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation across all sectors of the travel and tourism industry on six continents.

2024 World Travel Award New Zealand winners