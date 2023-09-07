Adventure tourism, luxury lodges near Queenstown and Air NZ have all been recognised at the prestigious World Travel Awards. Photo / Unsplash

Several New Zealand travel businesses have been recognised at the 2023 World Travel Awards, highlighting local, Kiwi tourist ventures as some of the best in the region.

At the annual awards, which seek to acknowledge, reward and celebrate the excellence within tourism and leisure industries, are grouped within six specific geographical regions. This year, this included Asia, the Caribbean, Central America, North America, Oceania and South America.

Within the Oceania category, New Zealand companies and destinations received notable awards.

New Zealand was named Oceania’s leading adventure tourism destination, challenging a ranking released earlier this year that put the US, Australia and France further up the list.

Air New Zealand also picked up a few wins at the awards. The airline was recognised as the leading airline as well as the leading airline brand. The in-flight magazine titled Kia Ora, reliably stowed in those back-of-the-airplane-seat pouches, was also recognised as the leading airline magazine in Oceania.

Air NZ also picked up a big win earlier this year, taking home the prize for world’s best airline at the 2023 Airline Excellence Awards.

Various accommodation joints across the country also received praise. Millbrook Resort in Queenstown was named the leading hotel in Oceania. Situated near Arrowtown, the Millbrook Resort houses a luxury golf course and lifestyle resort with a view of the mountain range, a relaxation and wellness spa and multiple dining venues.

Millbrook Resort, Arrowtown.

The Residence at The George was highlighted as the leading luxury hotel villa. Nestled in the centre of Christchurch, next to Hagley Park, The Residence welcomes guests to a private, country-inspired lodge overlooking private gardens, an in-house library and opulent dining room.

The Residence at The George.

Luxury retreat the Eagles Nest in the Bay of Islands was named the leading villa resort in Oceania. It’s located close to Kororāreka (Russell). Visitors are offered the opportunity to consult with personal trainers and spa therapists, while also lounging through home theatre systems, private spa pools and dine on the work of resident chefs.

The Eagles Nest in the Bay of Islands.

Mt Michael Lodge in Central Otago was named the leading wine region hotel. The boutique B&B overlooks Lake Dunstan and is cloaked by green winery rows. The spot is known for its serving of pinot noir and stunning views, which span over the lake, vineyard and mountains.

Central Otago's Mt Michael Lodge.

The list of winners from Oceania and Asia was unveiled in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in the 30th annual year of the event.