Being stuck on a plane for hours is rarely fun but it’s certainly a better experience on certain airlines.

If you want the very best culinary experience, it’s worth booking with Qatar Airways according to this year’s Airline Excellence Awards.

Qatar Airways won ‘Best Catering’ as well as ‘Best Business Class’ for the fourth year running.

The company behind the award-winning food is the Qatar Aircraft Catering Company, which exclusively caters to Qatar Airways and other airlines at Hamad International Airport, according to the Qatar website.

Classic Arabic mezzo with Arabic bread (L) and Stir-fried egg noodles with grilled chicken breast on Qatar Airways. Photo / Supplied

However, the airline was unable to claim the title of ‘airline of the year’ for a third year running.

Instead, the glory went to Air New Zealand, for its in-flight innovations including the SkyNest economy beds, environmental policies, operational safety and staff.

The Air NZ Skynest will allow six economy passengers to sleep in the skies.

The annual Airline Excellence Awards are judged by five editors with expert industry experience and hosted by the world’s only airline safety and product rating review website, AirlineRatings.com.

Airlines are judged on 12 criteria, such as product offerings, passenger experience, staff relations, fleet age, profitability and investment rating.

Geoffrey Thomas, AirlineRatings.com’s editor-in-chief, said the competition was fierce this year.

“In our objective analysis Air New Zealand came out number one in many key areas although it was a very close scoring for the top five,” he said.

Air New Zealand, like all airlines, endured significant challenges caused by the pandemic and weather disruptions, Thomas said but added the Kiwi airline had responded well.

Top 25 premium airlines for 2023

Air New Zealand, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Korean Air, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic, EVA Air, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Lufthansa / Swiss, SAS, TAP Portugal, All Nippon Airways, Delta Air Lines, Air Canada, British Airways, Jet Blue, JAL, Vietnam Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Hawaiian, KLM, Alaska Airlines and United Airlines.

‘Best’ Awards for 2023

Best First Class: Singapore Airlines

Best Business Class: Qatar Airways

Best Premium Economy: Emirates

Best Economy Class: Air New Zealand

Best Catering: Qatar Airways

Best Cabin Crew: Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic

Best-In-Flight Entertainment: Emirates

Best Lounges: Qantas