Travellers, airlines and tour operators had a rollercoaster few days after Thailand reinstated its Covid-19 vaccination entry requirement, only to drop it again just hours later.

On Saturday, January 7, Thailand officials announced international visitors would have to provide proof of full vaccination before arriving in the country from Monday, January 9.

The decision was made in response to China reopening its borders on Sunday, January 8. To avoid discrimination, all international travellers would be asked to follow the requirement.

The announcement immediately garnered criticism and confusion from tour operators and travellers around the world. In a formal appeal to Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Phuket Tourist Association said guided tour operators had shown “the utmost concern regarding the changes to entry policy”.

Tour operators from Germany, France, the UK and other parts of Europe complained about the lack of warning and insufficient Government information, claiming thousands had cancelled bookings over the weekend.

On Monday, dozens of travellers shared their experiences on social media; some flew to Thailand and were not asked to show any documents, while others were stopped from boarding flights after failing to show Covid-19 vaccination documentation. Many claimed they were unaware of the rule until they reached the airport.

Around 15 tourists were denied boarding a Turkish Airlines TK64 flight that left Istanbul last night, according to one traveller.

“About 15 tourists on [a] Turkish Airlines TK64 flight that left Istanbul last night were refused boarding,” said Thailand-based journalist Richard Barrow, who has reported extensively on the changing requirements.

According to @sakamoto_kappei, about 15 tourists on his Turkish Airlines TK64 flight that left Istanbul last night were refused boarding. They didn’t know about the sudden entry rules change. He added there were no checks on arrival in Bangkok. So they could have come 🤦🏻‍♂️. https://t.co/Ie9K3qwPBg — Richard Barrow (@RichardBarrow) January 9, 2023

“Some airlines are not asking for documents. Others are being very strict such as refusing boarding to vaccinated people who didn’t have their certificate on them,” Barrow added in a subsequent tweet.

One traveller told Barrow over 20 passengers had been turned away from a Kualar-Lumpur flight to Thailand after failing to provide vaccination documentation.

Government’s pivots following tourism response

However, just hours after the requirement was resumed, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced vaccination certificates would not be checked for entry to Thailand.

The call was made by the ministry’s health committee early on Monday, he said during an emergency press conference at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday afternoon.

Charnvirakul said the vaccine certificate requirement would not be enforced as it had become apparent it would deter tourists.

Dropping the requirement is good news for travellers planning a trip in the future, but Barrow said it was little help for those who were travelling now or had already been turned away.

“In the real world foreign tourists are still being refused boarding as CAAT still hasn’t informed airlines,” he wrote on Twitter, explaining that information like this takes time to circulate.

One traveller claimed they tried to board a flight following the updated entry requirements but were still asked to show vaccination requirements. After showing airline employees Barrow’s tweets, they were allowed to board.

I'm travelling from work. Iraq - Dubai - Bkk.

I checked in no problem at FlyDubai desk. I then got followed to the departures asking for my insurance & Vaccine cert. I showed them your tweet & they accepted it. Thanks Richard, you're a star 🌟 — Donkey Ford hater (@PaulUpt54044957) January 9, 2023

“I checked in no problem at FlyDubai desk. I then got followed to the departures asking for my insurance & Vaccine cert,” they wrote.